Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occupation Targets Aid Seekers, Murders 34 Civilians In Central Gaza

2025-06-20 02:17:12
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: A total of 34 Palestinians were martyred and several others injured in the early hours of Thursday in two new massacres carried out by Israeli occupation forces (IOF) in Gaza Strip.

Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat refugee camp reported receiving the bodies of 23 martyrs, along with dozens of injured, following an Israeli attack targeting Palestinians waiting for aid near "Martyrs Junction" in the northern part of the camp in central Gaza.

Meanwhile, medical sources at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated that 11 people were martyred and others wounded when the IOF struck a house in Al-Maaskar area west of Deir Al-Balah, also in central Gaza.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation waged a relentless assault on Gaza Strip marked by murder, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement - defying all international calls and orders from the International Court of Justice to halt the aggression.

The offensive left nearly 186,000 people dead or injured - most of them children and women - with over 11,000 missing, hundreds of thousands displaced, and famine claiming the lives of many, including children.

