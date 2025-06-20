Sebastopol Shows It Is The Epicenter Of Global Fiber Art With The 12Th International Fiber Arts Show

SEBASTOPOL, Calif., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sebastopol Center for the Arts invites the public to experience the International Fiber Arts Exhibition 2025, its 12th biennial fiber art show June 22-Aug 3, free to the public July 23 and 29th. This year's show features over 100 works from artists across the globe , transforming the entire gallery into an immersive celebration of texture, storytelling, and place.

From delicate hand-woven pieces to monumental 20-foot installations, Fiber Arts Exhibition 2025 showcases the innovation and power of fiber as a medium. The work ranges from abstract design to deeply personal and political narratives, exploring themes of identity, resistance, memory, and home.

Sebastopol's unique role in the fiber world sets this exhibition apart. Located in what's been called a "fiber watershed," in Sonoma, the region is home to artists, farmers, and craftspeople who raise their own sheep as art material, harvest regional wool, and dye with native plants. This show is not just about fiber art, it's about an entire ecosystem of sustainable creativity.

Featured artists include acclaimed names like Ryan Carrington, Sonja Czekalski, Carolyn Harper and many more. Political works also take center stage, from a U.S. flag made from pandemic-era scrubs to installations confronting war, immigration, and feminist identity.

In addition to the main exhibition, Sebastopol Center for the Arts will host artist panels, classes , and local studio tours , giving visitors a behind-the-scenes look at this vibrant community.

"Fiber has long been overlooked as a serious artistic medium, often because it's considered "woman's work," says Executive Director of Sebastopol Center for the Arts, Serafina Palandech. "This show proves that it can be modern, both radical and intimate, both local and global."

Admission is free for members, and free to the public on July 13 and July 29. For more information, tickets, class schedules, and featured artist bios, visit:

About Sebastopol Center for the Arts:

Since 1988, SebArts has provided a welcoming hub for artists and art enthusiasts through high-quality programs and exhibitions in the visual, performing, literary and film arts. SebArts is home to award-winning signature events, including Sonoma County Art Trails, Art at the Source, and the Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival. All year round, SebArts offers art programming for the entire family, from summer camps, painting and drawing classes, and a vibrant ceramics studio, to an emerging artist incubator program, performances, and more. Sebastopol Center for the Arts is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, visit SebArts .

SOURCE Sebastopol Center for the Arts

