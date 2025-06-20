Targeting Illicit Traders And Shipping Facilitators Sustaining The Houthis

Today, the United States is sanctioning a range of actors who have generated significant revenue for Iran-backed Ansarallah, commonly known as the Houthis. This action targets vessels and their owners and operators that have undermined U.S. sanctions, as well as front companies and Houthi operatives that have facilitated illicit trade and smuggling.

The United States will continue to use the tools at our disposal to eliminate the threats posed by the Houthis. By targeting the illicit front companies and facilitators that sustain the Houthis, we are depriving the Houthis of resources they need to carry out their reckless and destabilizing actions. The United States is committed to protecting U.S. servicemembers and our allies, defending freedom of navigation, and combatting Houthi exploitation of Yemenis.

Today’s action is being taken pursuant to the counterterrorism authority Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended. The U.S. Department of State designated Ansarallah as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, effective February 16, 2024. On March 5, 2025, the Department of State announced the re-designation of Ansarallah as a Foreign Terrorist Organization pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended. For more information, please refer to Treasury’s press releases.