Nthjen Announces The Launch Of Revolutionary Smart Bed Technology To Prevent Bedsores And Patient Falls

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NthJEN LLC announces the launch of its market-ready multi-sensor smart bed, designed to prevent pressure ulcers and detect patient falls, offering a game-changing solution in healthcare.

Overland Park, Kansas, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After nearly a decade of development, testing, and clinical feedback, NthJEN LLC announces the launch of its breakthrough multi-sensor smart bed technology into the healthcare market. Designed to monitor immobility, alert clinicians of risk, and help prevent injuries, the solution stands at the intersection of compassion, precision, and innovation. Founder and CEO Naveen Gogumalla calls it“a just-in-time, technology-based solution for one of the most overlooked problems in healthcare.”







NthJEN





NthJEN's smart bed system, powered by a thin, pressure-sensitive membrane layered over any standard bed, uses over a thousand sensors to continuously map the patient's pressure distribution and activity. Unlike traditional methods that rely on visual checks or outdated alarms, the system detects early signs of immobility or unsafe patterns that can lead to pressure ulcers or dangerous falls. It can even detect if a patient has gotten out of bed and failed to return within a safe timeframe, alerting staff in real-time.

“It's not just about alarms, it's about precision alerts that matter,” says Gogumalla.“We have designed this system to reduce alarm fatigue by only alerting caregivers when necessary. If the patient is out of bed too long or has not moved in a high-risk position, that's when the system speaks up.”

The journey to market began in 2017, when Gogumalla, whose background spans IT and healthcare, was approached by a wound care nurse desperate for a real solution.“She said everyone was trying to help us with these wounds, but no one was solving the core issue,” he recalls. Motivated by that challenge, and deeply affected by the untimely passing of his sister due to a cardiac event, Gogumalla redirected his efforts to build something that could truly make a difference.“I kept thinking, how can we use technology to keep people safe? That's what drove this,” he says.







NthJEN's MEIDISHEET





What emerged was a durable medical device that could be prescribed by physicians, used in homes or care facilities, and integrated into existing hospital infrastructure. The product is durable, waterproof, and reusable. It straps securely to the bed, reads pressure changes through advanced sensors, and communicates data to clinicians and caregivers via a web-based dashboard. In the future, NthJEN aims to consolidate even more clinical monitoring into the device, vitals, telemetry, and ambient sensors, all in one discreet system.

“One of the core advantages is remote access,” says Gogumalla.“Family members can receive email alerts or log in to view the bed status. In an age where loved ones are spread across cities or countries, this level of connection provides peace of mind.”

Over five years of testing have proven the product's resilience in both clinical and home environments. The system's data logging capabilities can even aid litigation defense by documenting caregiver responses to alarms. According to Gogumalla, the solution helps not just the patient, but the entire ecosystem of care.“This makes the caregiver more efficient. You don't need to walk in and check unless the alert tells you something's wrong. That changes everything,” he states.

The market demand is clear. In the U.S. alone, pressure ulcers and falls account for over $50 billion in treatment and liability costs annually. With the smart bed's ability to detect inactivity or absence before harm occurs, NthJEN offers prevention, not just response.

And while some competitors use in-room cameras or rudimentary pressure sensors, NthJEN stands apart.“We are not trying to map wounds. We are trying to prevent them,” Gogumalla clarifies.“And we don't believe in turning bedrooms into surveillance zones. This system respects patient dignity while still improving care.”

Gogumalla and his team are already working with experienced physical therapists, home care networks, and hospitals to bring the solution into more hands.“Our vision goes beyond the bed,” he adds.“We are working toward a future where the hospital room is less cluttered, more integrated, and remotely accessible. Imagine a doctor standing on a beach and checking your vitals remotely from the same system.”

For Gogumalla, though, the focus remains grounded.“This is not about me,” he says.“It's about solving a real problem and getting it into the hands of people who need it: nurses, patients, caregivers, families. That's who we built it for.”

