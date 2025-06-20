CASIO Middle East & Africa Marks Six Decades Of Calculator Legacy
Since 1957, CASIO calculators have empowered generations of students, professionals, and businesses with their intuitive design, robust durability, and unwavering accuracy. Over the years, CMEA forged deep ties with distributors and end-users throughout the region-hosting hands-on demonstration sessions, delivering user training workshops, and presenting tailored case studies that showcased real-world impact across sectors from finance and engineering to education and retail. A highlight of the celebration was CMEA's renewed commitment to product authenticity. Attendees learned about strengthened anti-counterfeit measures, including enhanced verification protocols and dedicated after-sales support, underscoring CASIO's pledge to protect users from dangerous imitations and uphold its standard of excellence. “Reaching our 60th anniversary is a testament to the trust professionals and businesses have placed in CASIO,” said Koji SHIMADA, General Manager, Education Business Division at CASIO Middle East & Africa.“Today, we celebrate our shared history and renew our promise: to empower every office, shop, classroom, and workstation across this region with genuine, reliable tools built to last.” Guests participated in interactive demonstration sessions, exchanged regional success stories, and concluded the evening with a cultural reception-featuring traditional performances that celebrated the heritage and diversity of the Middle East and Africa. About CASIO Middle East & Africa FZE:
CASIO Middle East & Africa FZE is the regional subsidiary of CASIO Computer Co., Ltd., a global leader in consumer electronics and education technology. Serving 60 countries, CMEA delivers user-focused solutions-from calculators and digital musical instruments to timepieces-that empower learning, creativity, and productivity across the Middle East and Africa.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment