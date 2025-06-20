The 6Th Qingdao Multinationals Summit Closes, With $5.93B Deals For 40 Agreements Signed

QINGDAO, China, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit (QMS) held in Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province from June 18th to 20th, a total of 40 key foreign-funded and trade projects were signed at the summit, amounting to $5.93 billion in total investment. These projects span the fields of high-end manufacturing, new energy and new materials, as well as next-generation information technology.

This year's Summit introduced "Three Firsts" new features.

New sectors: Aligning with the new trend of opening up the service industry, over 20% of participants from multinational companies specialized in modern finance and AI.

New Markets: In addition to traditional markets, the summit saw increased participating countries from emerging economies such as ASEAN, the Middle East, and Africa. Enterprises from 9 countries including Vietnam and Egypt attended the summit for the first time. A delegation of 35 executives from 22 Middle Eastern multinationals attended the summit, exploring collaborations in fund investments, new energy, modern agriculture, and seawater desalination.

New Faces: Among the 570 new and old friends, 131 are new faces attending for the first time, accounting for 23% of the total. These new friends come from industries such as high-end equipment, new energy and new materials, medical care and health, and modern marine.

During the summit, 2,142 key investment projects from Chinese provinces and Shandong's 16 cities were presented, helping multinational companies embrace development opportunities in China's increasingly open market.

The "Market Access and Quality Enhancement for Multinationals " forum was held during the summit. Shandong will keep its commitment to standardization as the foundation and quality as the cornerstone. The strategy includes:



Deepening industrial upgrading

Building a new market access ecosystem

Concentrating efforts on enterprise quality-efficiency improvement Implementing high-standard opening-up

As the theme of this year's summit declares "Connecting the World for Win-Win Cooperation", China is providing an increasingly expansive stage for global enterprises, sending a clear signal to the world about its commitment to continuous opening-up and welcoming foreign investment. Since its inception in 2019, the summit has become a "compass" for multinationals to navigate China's opportunities, a "barometer" for understanding China's opening-up policies, a "golden bridge" for deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, and an exchange platform for industrial collaboration.

