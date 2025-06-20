NEEWER Q6 600Ws Outdoor Studio Flash Launches Exclusively Online June 20Th
Powerful & Portable Design The Q6 delivers 600Ws power in a lightweight, integrated design under 3KG, with a high-capacity lithium battery for ultimate mobility and studio-quality results anywhere.
Superior Light Quality Its unique Ω-shaped flash tube ensures naturally soft, uniform light with a 180° illumination angle, protected by quartz glass for enhanced final images.
Consistent Color Accuracy Advanced color temperature constant technology maintains a stable 5600K±100K (measured ±150K in constant mode), ensuring accurate and consistent colors.
Blazing-Fast Performance Achieves rapid 0.03-1s recycle times, HSS up to 1/8000s, and flash durations as short as 1/20000s for freezing fast action.
Intuitive Smart Control The dedicated mobile app provides convenient remote control for precise parameter adjustments, streamlining your workflow.
Versatile Power & Modeling Features dual power (integrated battery for 400+ flashes or optional AC adapter) and a powerful 60W bi-color LED modeling lamp for precise light placement.
Broad Compatibility Built-in NEEWER 2.4G Q wireless system supports Canon E-TTL II, Nikon i-TTL, Sony TTL, and more, for seamless integration with multi-brand cameras.
Exclusive Global Online Launch Event: June 20th – June 26th
Get the NEEWER Q6 600Ws 2.4G TTL HSS Outdoor Studio Flash at $489 during this limited-time online event.
Visit NEEWER to secure yours:
About NEEWER: NEEWER is a global leader in professional photography and videography equipment, committed to innovative, high-performance, and cost-effective solutions for creators worldwide.
SOURCE NEEWER
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment