SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CTLP, VERV, CVAC On Behalf Of Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 20, 2025

Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP)'s sale to 365 Retail Markets, LLC for $11.20 per share in cash. If you are a Cantaloupe shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV)'s sale to Eli Lilly and Company. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Verve shareholders will receive $10.50 per share in cash, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right per share entitling the holder to receive up to an additional $3.00 per share upon the achievement of certain milestones. If you are a Verve shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC)'s sale to BioNTech SE. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each CureVac share will be exchanged for approximately $5.46 in BioNTech ADSs. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, CureVac shareholders are expected to own between 4% and 6% of BioNTech. If you are a CureVac shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .

