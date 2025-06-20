Accelerate Development Securely: Cloudibn's Devsecops-Aligned VAPT Services For US Teams
Accelerate secure development with CloudIBN's DevSecOps-aligned VAPT services for US teams. Ensure security at every stage without slowing down.MAIMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the high-speed world of software development, security can't be an afterthought. To help US development teams build and deploy secure applications without slowing down delivery, CloudIBN introduces its DevSecOps-aligned VAPT Services. These services integrate seamlessly into development workflows, empowering engineering teams to catch and fix vulnerabilities early-maximizing efficiency, reducing costs, and accelerating secure innovation.
Why DevSecOps Requires Integrated VA & PT Services
With continuous delivery and agile development now the norm, traditional security testing models often fail to keep up. Delayed security assessments can derail releases, lead to post-deployment vulnerabilities, and increase remediation costs.
CloudIBN's DevSecOps-aligned VA & PT Services solve these challenges by embedding security directly into the software development lifecycle (SDLC), enabling:
1. Early vulnerability identification and remediation
2. Continuous security validation throughout builds and releases
3. Real-time feedback loops between developers and security experts
4. Enhanced collaboration across Dev, Sec, and Ops teams
5. Reduced risk of high-impact security flaws post-deployment
CloudIBN's VAPT Process for DevSecOps Teams
CloudIBN's VA & PT Services are designed to support fast-paced, iterative development environments. Their approach includes:
1. Integrated Testing: Embedding automated vulnerability scanning into CI/CD pipelines
2. Manual Penetration Testing: Periodic expert-led deep dives to uncover complex flaws
3. Secure Code Review: Evaluating source code and third-party components for weak spots
4. Prioritised Fix Guidance: Actionable reports delivered in developer-friendly formats (e.g., Jira integration, Git-based comments)
5. Ongoing VA & PT AUDIT Services: To ensure compliance with regulatory standards and internal security policies
Whether your team uses Jenkins, GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, or another platform, CloudIBN adapts VAPT workflows to fit your tools and timelines.
Why CloudIBN is Ideal for Development Teams
US development teams choose CloudIBN because of:
1. DevSecOps Expertise: Deep understanding of agile and CI/CD methodologies
2. Automation-First Strategy: Speedy integration into existing pipelines without bottlenecks
3. Tailored Testing: Focused assessments that align with development priorities
4. Compliance Coverage: Built-in VA & PT AUDIT Services for frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and more
5. Developer Enablement: Guidance designed for developers, not just security pros
6. This allows developers to focus on innovation, while CloudIBN ensures the code is secure.
Benefits for US Development-Focused Companies
CloudIBN's DevSecOps VA & PT Services help teams:
1. Ship secure software faster
2. Cut security remediation costs by addressing flaws early
3. Improve cross-functional collaboration and response time
4. Strengthen compliance posture without interrupting development cycles
5. Reduce risk exposure from open-source vulnerabilities and insecure APIs
Security shouldn't slow your team down-it should accelerate your ability to innovate. CloudIBN's DevSecOps-ready VAPT Audit Services empower US development teams to deliver secure, compliant software faster and more efficiently. With integration-ready tools, expert testing, and actionable guidance, CloudIBN helps you reduce risk and release with confidence. Take the next step in secure software delivery - contact CloudIBN and bring DevSecOps security testing into your workflow.
