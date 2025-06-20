DPIIT, Yourstory Sign Mou To Boost Grassroots Entrepreneurship Under Bharat Project
The partnership is aimed at nurturing grassroots entrepreneurship, particularly in Tier II, Tier III cities and rural areas, by leveraging storytelling, technology, and community-based initiatives under the Bharat Project.
The collaboration targets empowering one million entrepreneurs through AI-driven tools, venture launchpads, and multilingual content tailored to regional audiences.
The initiative will also integrate India's flagship startup and developer platforms to facilitate greater engagement across the innovation landscape.
These include avenues for founder-investor networking, sector-specific showcases, and ecosystem support in emerging domains such as artificial intelligence, generative AI, blockchain, and data innovation.
Speaking on the occasion, Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, highlighted the importance of inclusive platforms in democratising access to entrepreneurial resources.
“This partnership is about unlocking opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs from underserved regions and ensuring they have access to knowledge, networks, and mentorship. It is a step forward in accelerating India's transition into a global innovation leader,” he said.
The collaboration reflects DPIIT's ongoing commitment to expanding the reach of India's startup initiatives and enabling a more inclusive and decentralised entrepreneurial landscape.
