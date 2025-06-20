403
Istanbul To Host OIC Foreign Ministers Council On Sat.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, June 20 (KUNA) -- Istanbul will host the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday and Sunday, chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that more than 40 foreign ministers are expected to attend the meeting, amid the military escalation and developments in the region.
The meeting will be attended by approximately 1,000 participants from the 57 OIC member states, as well as the organization's affiliated institutions, observer states, and other international organizations.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to attend and deliver a speech at the meeting, while a special session will be held later to discuss the Israeli occupation aggression against Iran.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation was established at a summit held in Rabat on September 25, 1969, in response to the Israeli burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem. (end)
