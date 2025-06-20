Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Istanbul To Host OIC Foreign Ministers Council On Sat.


2025-06-20 09:12:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, June 20 (KUNA) -- Istanbul will host the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday and Sunday, chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that more than 40 foreign ministers are expected to attend the meeting, amid the military escalation and developments in the region.
The meeting will be attended by approximately 1,000 participants from the 57 OIC member states, as well as the organization's affiliated institutions, observer states, and other international organizations.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to attend and deliver a speech at the meeting, while a special session will be held later to discuss the Israeli occupation aggression against Iran.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation was established at a summit held in Rabat on September 25, 1969, in response to the Israeli burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem. (end)
ta


MENAFN20062025000071011013ID1109700764

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search