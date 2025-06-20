Attention Tourists: Maharashtra's Devkund Waterfall, Secret Point Closed Till September 30 - Check Details
According to a report by Pune Pulse, authorities have decided to shut these spots to prevent drownings, road mishaps, other incidents which have occurred in previous years due to the influx of tourists during the rainy season.Also Read | Mumbai rains: Road collapses in Navi Mumbai amid heavy downpour | Watch
On Sunday, June 16, four picnickers were killed after a bridge collapsed over Pune's Indrayani Rive , amd heavy rains.Authorities enforce restrictions
Apart from the shutdown, authorities have restricted the following activities within one km radius of the tourist spots:
- Consumption of alcohol Swimming near or under waterfalls Taking selfies or filming videos in dangerous locations
- Littering, especially plastic waste Entry of private vehicles, except for emergency services
Officials have clarified that these restrictions are not new but are being enforced under existing safety and environmental regulations. Anyone found violating these rules will face strict legal action, warned officials, reported Pune Pulse.Maharashtra chief secretary directs to keep risk-prone sites off-limits for tourists
Last week, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik had said the safety of tourists needs to be prioritised during the monsoon and dangerous or risky spots should be closed down temporarily.
“During the monsoon, tourists come to some places in large numbers. The administration needs to be vigilant at such places. To prevent loss of life, security should be enhanced at places where there is danger and if necessary, tourist entry should be temporarily banned,” said Saunik, reported PTI.Also Read | Jharkhand on RED ALERT as Maharashtra, UP, other states brace for more rains
Chief Secretary Saunik also directed officials to assign responsibilities area-wise, with the prime focus on prioritising public safety. He also advised seeking support from the Home Guard and National Cadet Corps (NCC) to help implement safety measures effectively.
The Public Works Department (PWD) was also dircred to conduct surveys of bridges along roadways. He emphasised that old or damaged bridges should be repaired, and new ones constructed wherever necessary, to ensure structural safety ahead of the monsoon, reported PTI.
