Nvidia's Houston Factory May Reportedly Get Robotic Workers In 2025

Hon Hai Precision Manufacturing, commonly known as Foxconn, and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) are reportedly preparing to introduce humanoid robots into a new manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas, a move that could significantly reshape the future of AI server production.

Nvidia's shares were down 0.37% in Friday's pre-market trading session.

A Reuters report said the initiative is currently in development and would involve humanoid machines working on the assembly of Nvidia's AI server products.

If realized, this would mark the first time these servers are expected to be built with robotic assistance. This collaboration could also make Foxconn's Houston facility the company's first AI server plant to implement humanoid robots on its production line.

Foxconn has teamed up with Nvidia to develop proprietary humanoid robots and is also reviewing robot models produced by China-based UBTech Robotics.

According to the report, the two firms are targeting the beginning of next year for the rollout, coinciding with the planned start of Nvidia's GB300 AI server manufacturing at the upcoming Houston facility.

This initiative is one aspect of Nvidia's larger strategy to expand its footprint in AI hardware development.

In April, the company announced it would establish AI supercomputer production centers in Texas, collaborating with Foxconn in Houston and Wistron Corp. in Dallas.

The news comes as Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, has shown increasing optimism about the potential of quantum computing, suggesting that these powerful technologies may begin addressing real-world challenges sooner than previously expected.

On June 11, Nvidia announced multiple partnerships with European governments and companies across various sectors, including infrastructure and software, as part of its efforts to remain at the forefront of the global AI race.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Nvidia changed to 'bearish' from 'extremely bearish' the previous day.

NVDA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07.15 a.m. ET on Jun.20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Nvidia stock has gained over 8% year-to-date and over 11% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.