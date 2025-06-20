Integral Consulting Expands Site Remediation Services With Acquisition Of Pennjersey Environmental Consulting

BOULDER, Colo., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Consulting Inc., a leading environmental, scientific, and engineering consulting firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of PennJersey Environmental Consulting, based in Milford, New Jersey. This strategic acquisition enhances Integral's capabilities in site remediation, regulatory compliance, and environmental due diligence across the Mid-Atlantic region.

Founded in 1993, PennJersey has built a reputation for providing personalized, cost-effective environmental consulting services. With a team of Licensed Site Remediation Professionals (LSRPs), Professional Geologists, and environmental scientists, the firm specializes in site assessments, remedial actions, and regulatory navigation in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Their extensive experience includes work with industrial facilities, commercial sites, and municipal properties.

"We are excited to welcome the PennJersey team to Integral," said Dr. Marcia Greenblatt, Managing Principal for Integral's Investigation and Remediation Services. "Their expertise in site remediation and regulatory compliance complements our existing services and enhances our strong ability to serve clients facing complex environmental challenges."

Rodger Ferguson, President of PennJersey Environmental Consulting, added, "Joining forces with Integral allows us to expand our technical capabilities and leverage our ability to provide high-quality, client-focused solutions. We look forward to this next chapter in our commitment to solving our clients' environmental compliance and remediation needs."

About Integral Consulting Inc.

Integral delivers a comprehensive suite of science, engineering, and technology-driven solutions to clients facing increasingly complex environmental, health, economic, and natural resource challenges. We employ an unrelenting commitment to technical excellence, innovation, and collaboration to help our clients address yesterday's environmental impacts, meet today's demands, and create a more sustainable tomorrow.

About PennJersey Environmental Consulting

PennJersey Environmental Consulting has provided environmental services to government, industry, and corporate clients for more than 30 years. The firm offers extensive services, including site assessments, remedial actions, regulatory compliance support, and environmental due diligence. With a focus on personalized service and regulatory expertise, PennJersey has been a trusted partner in environmental consulting across the Mid-Atlantic region.

SOURCE Integral Consulting Inc.

