Good News For Delhi: Monsoon Expected To Hit Capital On June 24, Conditions Favourable


2025-06-20 07:02:30
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over remaining parts of Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and some other parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh over the next four days.

Consequently, monsoon is likely to hit Delhi on June 24.

Delhi monsoon will be preceded by the further advancement of Southwest monsoon over remaining parts of North Arabian Sea, some more parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh - over the next two days - bringing the much needed relief from the heatwave conditions that have persisted in some of the regions.

