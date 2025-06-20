Good News For Delhi: Monsoon Expected To Hit Capital On June 24, Conditions Favourable
Consequently, monsoon is likely to hit Delhi on June 24.
Delhi monsoon will be preceded by the further advancement of Southwest monsoon over remaining parts of North Arabian Sea, some more parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh - over the next two days - bringing the much needed relief from the heatwave conditions that have persisted in some of the regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment