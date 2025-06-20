Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First International Route From China To Azerbaijan Launched Via Turkmenbashi Port

2025-06-20 05:06:50
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The first freight train bound for Azerbaijan has departed from the city of Jinghua in eastern China, marking the official launch of the new Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, Azernews reports, citing Turkmenistan's Agency for Transport and Communications.

