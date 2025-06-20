Dubai: Man Offering Fake IELTS Certificate Gets Suspended Jail Term

A Dubai court has sentenced an Arab man to one month in jail and fined him Dh1,500 for having money suspected to be from illegal sources. However, the Criminal and Misdemeanours Court decided to suspend the jail sentence for three years, which means he will only go to jail if he commits another crime during that time.

The case dates back to October 2024, when an Arab national filed a complaint after falling victim to an online scam. He told police that he had seen a fake advertisement on Instagram offering English language certificates, such as IELTS, TOEFL, and EMSAT, in exchange for money. The victim contacted the advertiser via a WhatsApp number listed in the post and agreed to pay Dh1,500 in return for an IELTS certificate. He was given a bank account number and transferred the money.

The victim said that the advertiser repeatedly delayed the process and eventually blocked him on both WhatsApp and Instagram, prompting him to report the incident to the authorities, Al Khaleej newspaper reported.

A member of the investigation team testified that police tracked down the bank account holder who received the transfer. The suspect denied any connection with the victim but admitted to receiving Dh1,500 along with six other bank transfers.

He claimed a friend from his home country had asked him to collect the money and forward it, insisting he had no idea the funds were linked to fraudulent activity. The defendant submitted documents showing his friend's request to receive and resend the money, as well as an official waiver from the victim relinquishing his right to press charges.

Given the evidence and the victim's formal waiver, the court issued a guilty verdict but suspended the sentence for a period of three years.