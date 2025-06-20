Found In '5 Mins': UAE Police Reunite 2 Sisters After 30 Years Apart In Emotional Video

In a story that will warm hearts, two sisters have been reunited in the UAE after being separated for 30 long years. Fujairah Police - who were instrumental in helping them find each other - shared an emotional video on Wednesday, in which the two could be seen tearfully embracing each other.

Their tragic separation took place 30 years ago after the older sister married a UAE citizen and moved to the Emirates. The younger sibling was residing with her parents in Egypt at the time. After their father died, the younger sibling along with her mother moved to another city in Egypt, where the mother passed away.

Around five years after her marriage, the older sister travelled with her husband to visit her family in Egypt - only to find an empty house. With no knowledge of her family's new address, and no hope, she returned to the UAE.

Despite facing several challenges over the years, her younger sibling refused to give up looking for her sister and, after the passing of her parents, set out for the UAE in a desperate bid to locate her. Upon arriving at the airport, she immediately took a taxi to the Fujairah Police Department, where she narrated her tale.

Within five minutes of hearing her story, police officers were able to track down the details of the older sister's husband and reunite the two.

As they set their sights on each other for the first time in three decades, the two women clung to each other, trying to get back the moments they lost over the last several years.

The siblings expressed their gratitude to Fujairah Police for their quick reaction and assistance in locating the older sister and reuniting them.

