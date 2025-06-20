Oswal Pumps Share Price Today: What To Expect After NSE And BSE Listing?

Oswal Pumps Share: Oswal Pumps Ltd. shares debuted on June 20. This pump manufacturer's IPO had a strong opening. Investors are now wondering whether to hold or exit. Here's what experts advise.

Oswal Pumps' IPO was hot, oversubscribed 34.42 times, with QIBs bidding 88.08 times. This shows strong institutional confidence. It listed at Rs 634 on NSE and Rs 632 on BSE, exceeding its Rs 584-614 price band by ~Rs 20 or 3%.

Experts suggest short-term investors watch this stock. Book profits with a trailing stop-loss if it crosses Rs 620. Aggressive investors/traders can buy fresh near the IPO price, but with a stop-loss.

Oswal Pumps Ltd., a two-decade-old company, has seen a recent financial surge, raising some concerns. Operating margin jumped from 5% in FY22 to 20% in FY25, short-term borrowing rose from Rs 73 crore to Rs 334 crore, cash flow is negative with a Rs 197 crore deficit in FY25, and trade receivables increased significantly. Growth is there, but the balance sheet raises questions, especially given the reliance on government orders and policies.

Oswal Pumps Ltd. is a leading Indian pump manufacturer specializing in solar-powered and grid-connected submersible and monoblock pumps, electric motors, and solar modules, sold under the 'Oswal' brand. They focus on renewable energy-based pumps.

Anchor investors in Oswal Pumps Ltd.'s IPO included giants like ICICI Prudential MF, Quant MF, Kotak MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Edelweiss Life Insurance, Capital Group, BNP Paribas, and Amundi.

Disclaimer: Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.