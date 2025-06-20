Bike Taxi Riders Urge Karnataka Government To Stop Crackdown, Legalise Services

Bengaluru: A group of 110 bike taxi riders from Namma Bike Taxi Association met Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Dasarahalli MLA S. Muniraju on Thursday, urging the government to reverse its crackdown on bike taxis.

Drivers demand legal recognition and clear policy

Representing tens of thousands of bike taxi riders across the state, the delegation submitted a petition demanding legal recognition of bike taxis and a clear policy framework to end ongoing harassment and confusion.

The meeting follows a series of open letters addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and MP Rahul Gandhi, none of which have received a response. Ironically, the same government passed a Gig Worker Welfare Bill just last month while simultaneously dismantling a sector that offers flexible income to thousands.

Drivers also raised alarm over growing intimidation by auto unions. One union leader has publicly urged members to prevent bike taxi protests and has even targeted figures like Mohandas Pai for speaking in support. Meanwhile, union president Md. Salim was denied permission to protest at Freedom Park, allegedly under pressure from these groups.

Mohammed Salim, President, Namma Bike Taxi Association, said, "My phone won't stop ringing--250 to 300 drivers call me every day, asking for help. And I don't know what to tell them. Should we lose our livelihoods because the government has no policy for bike taxis? We don't want chaos. We need regulation, not a ban.

Riders share stories of debt and daily struggles

There has been a growing desperation among bike taxi riders.

A 37-year old rider, said, "I've borrowed twice already this month. My daughter's school is asking for fees, and I have nothing left."

Another 26-year-old rider, who rides for Ola and Uber, added, "Delivery partners can use the same bike to deliver food--but I get fined for giving someone a ride. Where's the logic in that?"

Commuters also slammed the government's decision and called for a rethink on the ban.

Sneha, 19, a college student, said, "Auto fares are through the roof. I used to pay ₹50 on a bike taxi--now autos charge Rs 100 to Rs 150 for the same distance."

Sandeep, 27, tech professional, said,“There's no last-mile connectivity to most metro stations. Bike taxis filled that gap. Now I'm stuck spending twice the time and money.”

Bala, 31, daily commuter, said,“Why ban something without asking citizens first? There should have been a public consultation or poll.”

Over 8 crore rides in Karnataka last year, say drivers

Despite Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020 from the Central Government-recognising bike taxis under Section 2(7)--Karnataka has yet to frame corresponding rules. The state had introduced an Electric Bike Taxi Policy in 2021, but quietly withdrew it in 2024 without any justification, leaving drivers unprotected and commuters underserved.

"Last year, Karnataka saw over 8 crore bike taxi rides. We're not asking for favours--we're asking for the right to work legally and safely," added Mohammed Salim.