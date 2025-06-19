USIM Is Deeply Saddened To Announce The Passing Of Founder And Chairman Dennis Holt

Dennis was a visionary who reshaped the media industry over the course of his remarkable career. After launching Western International Media (now Initiative Media) in 1970, which became the largest media management company in North America, he later founded USIM in 2004, with a focus on independent, client-centered innovation. His leadership helped define modern media buying and agency culture, and his legacy is reflected in the strong, values-driven business USIM is today.

Dennis built USIM with heart, purpose, and an enduring vision. The company stands today as a reflection of his belief in doing things differently – with integrity, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to people. While his absence will be deeply felt, the culture and values he instilled continue to guide USIM and will for years to come.

Our thoughts are with Dennis' beloved wife, Brooks, and his three children, Clayton, Alexis, and Ashley. The media industry has lost a true original, and we will carry forward his legacy with the same spirit and humanity that defined him.

Read Dennis' full biography.

SOURCE USIM inc

