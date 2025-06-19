Kavya Travel Urges Travelers To Choose Real Agents Over Automated Booking

MENAFN - GetNews)



Kavya TravelIn a World of Frustrating Travel Apps, One Agency Is Reminding People Why Talking to a Human Still Works Best

UNITED STATES - As travelers face increasing delays, booking mistakes, and poor customer service from automated travel platforms, Kavya Travel is speaking up for what many people are rediscovering: the value of working with a real, human travel agent.

“Booking sites are fast, but they don't think for you,” said a spokesperson from Kavya Travel.“They won't ask if you booked the wrong airport. They won't catch the fact that your cruise leaves from a different port than your hotel. We will.”

Kavya Travel, an online agency founded in 2022, offers cruise packages, flights, hotel stays, and car rentals - with live, personalized support. Their model focuses on giving each client a single, dedicated agent from start to finish. That person stays in touch, handles issues as they happen, and offers help that no automated system can match.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, over 20% of U.S. flights were delayed in 2023, and the number of complaints about air travel was more than three times higher than in 2019. Meanwhile, the American Society of Travel Advisors found that travelers who worked with human agents reported a 68% improvement in overall trip satisfaction.

“People don't just need booking tools - they need travel partners,” said another Kavya Travel agent.“We had a family stuck during a snowstorm in Chicago. While they were in line at the gate, we rebooked their flight, found a nearby hotel, and even got them a meal voucher. That's the difference.”

Kavya Travel also noted that simple human questions - like“Is this a family-friendly ship?” or“Can I bring my service animal?” - often go unanswered on self-service platforms. A real agent can catch those details before they cause problems.

Call to Action: What Travelers Can Do Right Now

Kavya Travel is encouraging travelers to take small steps that make a big difference in the planning process:



Ask questions before booking, especially for cruises or international trips

Talk to a real agent if your trip involves kids, disabilities, or special needs

Use one agent instead of five different platforms-get consistent help

Look for agencies with a reputation for low complaint rates and personal service Build a relationship with someone you can call, not just email



“When it's a trip that matters - like a honeymoon, a family vacation, or a health-related journey - you don't want to gamble with a chatbot,” Kavya Travel's team explained.“You want someone who reads the fine print, who knows what could go wrong, and who's already there when it does.”

As the travel industry gets more automated, Kavya Travel is reminding people that the best support still comes from other people. And for those who want their next trip to feel easy, safe, and actually enjoyable - the answer might just be one phone call away.

For more information or to speak with a travel advisor, visit [Kavya Travel's website] or reach out directly.

Contact: ...

Website: