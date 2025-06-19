Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Honors Juneteenth By Celebrating Economic Justice Partners And A Legacy Of Community Empowerment

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In commemoration of Juneteenth, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated hosted a virtual Economic Justice Town Hall on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, honoring the trailblazing vision of its Five Founders and the enduring legacy of Dr. Opal Lee-known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" and a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta. The Town Hall highlighted the Sorority's commitment to economic empowerment and featured a robust discussion on community-driven resources and opportunities made possible through Zeta's longstanding partnerships.

"Our Economic Justice Town Hall was both a tribute to Dr. Opal Lee's historic contributions and a call to action," said Dr. Stacie NC Grant, International President and CEO of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. "Juneteenth is more than a holiday. It's a reminder of the work still needed to dismantle systemic barriers to equity. Economic justice is essential to achieving the American Dream, and it will take all of us working together to eliminate disparities in areas like employment, housing, healthcare access, and financial literacy."

Throughout the event, Zeta leaders celebrated a range of strategic alliances that strengthen the Sorority's ability to deliver internal and community-based economic resources through the Sorority's Signature Initiative established in 2022, Women Who Win .This initiative supports small business owners in creating generational wealth through entrepreneurship. Honored partners included:



Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)

Dfree Movement

The BOSS Network

National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) World of Money

The Sorority's partnership with WBENC, a first of its kind within National PanHellenic Council organizations, advances opportunities for women entrepreneurs through business certification, mentorship, and scalable development programs.

Zeta also showcased another first, with theirncollaboration with NAREB, aimed at equipping aspiring homeowners with tools and knowledge to navigate and access the real estate market. Leaders from The BOSS Network, Dfree Movement and World of Money emphasized the importance of financial education and how partnerships like these are critical to advancing economic equity in Black and Brown communities.

The full Economic Justice Town Hall is available for viewing on Zeta Phi Beta Sorority's official YouTube channel: youtube/@officialzeta1920.

About Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated:

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was founded on January 16, 1920, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. The organization's principles, Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood, guide its members in uplifting communities and creating positive change. With a legacy of excellence, Zeta Phi Beta continues to impact lives through its diverse philanthropic efforts and dedication to empowering women worldwide.

SOURCE Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED