Alaska Icy Strait Point Bear Viewing Tour By Wilderness Island Tours

- OwnerHOONAH, AK, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wilderness Island Tours, LLC , a premier operator of small-group wildlife excursions, invites nature lovers to experience the Alaska Icy Strait Point Bear Viewing Tour on Chichagof Island, known as“Bear Island” for its unmatched brown bear population. Starting in June 2025, the peak season for bear activity due to the salmon run, these tours offer an unparalleled opportunity to witness coastal brown bears in their natural habitat. Departing from Icy Strait Point, this adventure promises breathtaking views, cultural insights, and a front-row seat to Alaska's wild beauty.A Wildlife Spectacle Like No OtherNestled in Hoonah, Alaska's largest Native Tlingit village, Icy Strait Point is a gateway to Chichagof Island, home to an estimated 1–2 brown bears per square mile-the highest density in the world, as noted by National Geographic. Wilderness Island Tours' 2- to 3-hour van-based excursions take guests deep into this pristine wilderness, where bears fish for salmon, roam lush forests, and raise their cubs. June marks the start of the salmon run, when bears are most active, making it the ideal time for sightings. While bear sightings are not guaranteed, expert guides -many of whom are lifelong Hoonah residents and Tlingit natives -know the best spots to maximize opportunities.Don't miss the chance to witness Alaska's iconic brown bears in their prime! Book your Alaska Icy Strait Point Bear Viewing Tour at or call (907) 612-0938.The tours are designed for comfort and accessibility, using spacious, air-conditioned vans to navigate historic logging roads. Guests can expect to see not only bears but also bald eagles, Sitka black-tailed deer, otters, and minks, all framed by Chichagof's towering rainforests and serene valleys. With over 28 years of experience, Wilderness Island Tours ensures every excursion is safe, educational, and eco-friendly, minimizing environmental impact while supporting local conservation efforts.Alaska's brown bear population, with over 98% of the U.S. total, faces ongoing habitat challenges. Tourism plays a vital role in conservation by raising awareness and funding community initiatives. Wilderness Island Tours contributes directly to Hoonah's economy and the preservation of Chichagof's ecosystems. Proceeds support the Huna Totem Corporation, which owns Icy Strait Point and prioritizes Tlingit cultural preservation and sustainable tourism. According to recent data, bear viewing tourism in Alaska generates millions annually, with Icy Strait Point emerging as a top destination due to its authentic experiences and proximity to wildlife.Key features of the Alaska Icy Strait Point Bear Viewing Tour include:- Expert Guidance: Local Tlingit guides share insights into bear behavior, native culture, and Chichagof's unique ecosystem.- Small Groups: Limited to ensure a personalized experience, ideal for families, photographers, and nature enthusiasts.- Photography Opportunities: Ample stops for capturing bears, wildlife, and stunning landscapes.- Cultural Enrichment: Learn about Tlingit traditions and Hoonah's history, with potential stops to pick wild berries in season.- Accessibility: Wheelchair-accessible vans are available with advance notice, ensuring inclusivity.Icy Strait Point, owned by the Huna Totem Corporation, is more than just a cruise port-it's a cultural hub that celebrates Tlingit heritage. Guests may hear stories of the Tlingit's deep connection to the land or visit the restored 1912 salmon cannery, now a museum. The tours also educate visitors on sustainable wildlife viewing, ensuring Chichagof remains a haven for bears and other species. By choosing Wilderness Island Tours, guests support a community-driven mission to preserve Alaska's wilderness and native culture.About Wilderness Island Tours, LLCWilderness Island Tours, LLC, based in Hoonah, Alaska, specializes in small-group wildlife excursions on Chichagof Island, offering bear and bald eagle tours since 1997. As the only land-based tour operator originating from Icy Strait Point, the company combines 28+ years of experience with a commitment to sustainability and Tlingit cultural preservation. Their mission is to deliver authentic Alaskan experiences that inspire awe and respect for the natural world.

