MENAFN - PR Newswire) Holmes returns to Carbyne to lead global public safety strategy and support government affairs

NEW YORK, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne , the leading cloud-native emergency communications and response platform for public safety, today announced Karima Holmes as its Vice President of Public Safety & External Affairs. A nationally recognized leader with more than two decades of experience in emergency communications and public safety technology, Holmes will spearhead Carbyne's public sector engagement, help shape global public safety strategy, and expand the company's government affairs efforts.

Carbyne Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Karima Holmes as Vice President, Public Safety & External Affairs

Continue Reading

Holmes previously served in leadership roles across public safety agencies and technology companies, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Office of Unified Communications (OUC), and the Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) for receiving and managing emergency calls within the nation's capital. In her return to Carbyne, she brings an even deeper perspective on how to connect government and technology leaders to solve mission-critical challenges. She will also play a key role in driving innovation in the field of emergency communications by helping clients modernize systems and build more resilient operations through Carbyne's platform.

"We're proud to welcome Karima Holmes back to Carbyne in this vital leadership role," said Amir Elichai, CEO of Carbyne. "Karima is one of the most respected voices in public safety. Her leadership will help us deliver next-generation emergency response solutions to agencies worldwide, while continuing to deepen trust with our government partners."



Throughout her career, Holmes has been recognized for her ability to bring together technology, operations, people, and policy to improve emergency response outcomes. She has overseen large-scale communications infrastructure deployments, led high-performing public safety teams, and helped shape national emergency communications policy through federal advisory roles. Her expertise spans cybersecurity, international collaborations, and holistic crisis response strategy.

"Carbyne is at a turning point for public safety innovation, and I'm honored to help lead this next chapter," said Holmes. "Our communities rely on secure, seamless communication during times of crisis. I look forward to working with Carbyne's exceptional team and our public safety partners to deliver transformative solutions that meet the evolving needs of agencies and the people they serve."

About Carbyne

Carbyne is setting a new standard for how the world responds to emergencies. Our cloud-native platform-built for speed, clarity, and action-uses AI to help emergency responders move faster, see more, and make confident decisions when lives are on the line. Carbyne connects responders with real-time data, live video, multilingual transcription and translation, and intelligent tools that streamline complex workflows and enhance coordination. Deployed across dozens of jurisdictions, integrated with leading public safety systems, and trusted to process over 250 million data points annually with 99.999% call handling uptime, Carbyne delivers resilience at scale. With global reach and an unrelenting focus on impact, we help communities stay safer, better prepared, and more connected-because every second matters, and every person counts. Learn more at Carbyne .

Contact:

Kara Erwin

[email protected]

(512) 771-6911

SOURCE Carbyne

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED