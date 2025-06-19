Carbyne Expands Executive Team With Appointment Of Karima Holmes As Vice President, Public Safety & External Affairs
NEW YORK, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne , the leading cloud-native emergency communications and response platform for public safety, today announced Karima Holmes as its Vice President of Public Safety & External Affairs. A nationally recognized leader with more than two decades of experience in emergency communications and public safety technology, Holmes will spearhead Carbyne's public sector engagement, help shape global public safety strategy, and expand the company's government affairs efforts.Continue Reading
Carbyne Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Karima Holmes as Vice President, Public Safety & External Affairs
Holmes previously served in leadership roles across public safety agencies and technology companies, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Office of Unified Communications (OUC), and the Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) for receiving and managing emergency calls within the nation's capital. In her return to Carbyne, she brings an even deeper perspective on how to connect government and technology leaders to solve mission-critical challenges. She will also play a key role in driving innovation in the field of emergency communications by helping clients modernize systems and build more resilient operations through Carbyne's platform.
"We're proud to welcome Karima Holmes back to Carbyne in this vital leadership role," said Amir Elichai, CEO of Carbyne. "Karima is one of the most respected voices in public safety. Her leadership will help us deliver next-generation emergency response solutions to agencies worldwide, while continuing to deepen trust with our government partners."
Throughout her career, Holmes has been recognized for her ability to bring together technology, operations, people, and policy to improve emergency response outcomes. She has overseen large-scale communications infrastructure deployments, led high-performing public safety teams, and helped shape national emergency communications policy through federal advisory roles. Her expertise spans cybersecurity, international collaborations, and holistic crisis response strategy.
"Carbyne is at a turning point for public safety innovation, and I'm honored to help lead this next chapter," said Holmes. "Our communities rely on secure, seamless communication during times of crisis. I look forward to working with Carbyne's exceptional team and our public safety partners to deliver transformative solutions that meet the evolving needs of agencies and the people they serve."
About Carbyne
Carbyne is setting a new standard for how the world responds to emergencies. Our cloud-native platform-built for speed, clarity, and action-uses AI to help emergency responders move faster, see more, and make confident decisions when lives are on the line. Carbyne connects responders with real-time data, live video, multilingual transcription and translation, and intelligent tools that streamline complex workflows and enhance coordination. Deployed across dozens of jurisdictions, integrated with leading public safety systems, and trusted to process over 250 million data points annually with 99.999% call handling uptime, Carbyne delivers resilience at scale. With global reach and an unrelenting focus on impact, we help communities stay safer, better prepared, and more connected-because every second matters, and every person counts. Learn more at Carbyne .
Contact:
Kara Erwin
[email protected]
(512) 771-6911
SOURCE CarbyneWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment