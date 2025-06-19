Hedera Foundation Collaborates With The Binary Holdings, Web3 Distribution Infrastructure, To Onboard 169 Million+ Users To Hedera's Mobile Gaming Ecosystem

Hedera Foundation Collaborates with The Binary Holdings to Onboard New Users into the Hedera Mobile Gaming Ecosystem.

DUBAI, UAE, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedera Foundation has officially announced a strategic collaboration with The Binary Holdings , Web3 Distribution Infrastructure, to insert Hedera dApps into telecommunications applications in Indonesia and the Philippines. This marks a groundbreaking initiative to bridge industries, technologies, and user bases across multiple sectors.

Leveraging The Binary Holdings' vast distribution power within various telecom ecosystems, Hedera projects such as ME! Avatar App by MetaverseME , SMACKM with their mobile game Smack Mosquito , and others will be seamlessly integrated into OneWave, a decentralized app store embedded within the native mobile apps of telecom giants across Southeast Asia. This integration will enable these casual games built on Hedera to access millions of users across the Philippines, Indonesia, and soon, other key Southeast Asian markets.

Through this integration, all interactions of users engaging with Hedera dApps will be recorded on the Hedera network. Each interaction will be further incentivized through the earning of $BNRY tokens, functioning as loyalty rewards within the telco ecosystem. This mechanism not only enhances user engagement but also drives greater activity across the Hedera ecosystem by leveraging the network's unmatched speed, fairness, and security in digital transactions-powered by its innovative Hashgraph consensus.

This collaboration effectively establishes the first-of-its-kind bridge between blockchains, with access to over 169 million users in Southeast Asia, and a leading Layer 1 blockchain. By combining Hedera's robust infrastructure with The Binary Holdings' extensive user base and its ecosystem, the collaboration promises to create a powerful synergy that benefits all stakeholders involved.

"This collaboration between Hedera Foundation and The Binary Holdings is not just a strategic alignment of technologies, but a significant step towards the future of decentralized applications across diverse industries. By integrating our networks, we are paving the way for unprecedented growth and opportunities for projects, developers, and users alike," said Sabrina Tachdjian, VP of Financial Markets, HBAR Inc., a Hedera Foundation SEZC company.

For the Hedera ecosystem and The Binary Holdings, this collaboration represents significant value addition, offering increased utility, cross-chain opportunities, and expanded market reach across the board.

About Hedera Foundation

Hedera Foundation fuels the innovation and development of public-network applications on the Hedera network. By providing grants, technical assistance, and community support, we empower projects that leverage Hedera's fast, secure, and sustainable ledger to solve real-world problems. Learn more at hedera .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Hedera Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED