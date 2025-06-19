Yieldwerx And PTC Announce Strategic Collaboration To Support End-To-End Semiconductor Lifecycle Analytics In Malaysia And India
This collaboration combines yieldWerx 's state-of-the-art analytics platform with PTC's extensive industry knowledge and regional presence to strengthen semiconductor manufacturing capabilities across East Asia. By providing sophisticated analytics solutions tailored to regional needs, yieldWerx and PTC aim to streamline factory setup and operations, implement rigorous quality assurance protocols, and accelerate the development of sustainable semiconductor ecosystems across both countries. PTC will act as the regional consulting partner, offering advisory, deployment support, and strategic integration services to fabless clients, OSAT facilities, and manufacturing startups adopting the platform.
About yieldWerx
yieldWerx provides an industry-leading semiconductor yield management platform that enables manufacturers to collect, analyze, and act on production data across the entire semiconductor manufacturing lifecycle. The company's platform supports a wide range of semiconductor manufacturing processes, from wafer fabrication through final test, enabling comprehensive visibility and control over product quality and yield. yieldWerx serves customers worldwide, including many of the leading fabless semiconductor companies.
About PTC
PTC is a semiconductor consulting firm based in Malaysia, providing strategic and technical consulting services to semiconductor manufacturing, assembly, test, product and ecosystem companies across Asia. Founded by industry veteran Raja Manickam, PTC helps clients establish, optimize, and scale semiconductor operations and supports startups globally.
Statements from Leadership
"We are thrilled to partner with PTC to bring our advanced yield analytics platform to the dynamic and fast-growing semiconductor sectors of Malaysia and India," said Aftkhar Aslam, CEO of yieldWerx. "Together, we bring decades of hands-on experience spanning the entire lifecycle of a semiconductor chip - from design and manufacturing to assembly, test, and beyond. By uniting yieldWerx's cutting-edge platform with PTC's strategic regional insight, we are uniquely positioned to help our customers accelerate innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and optimize yield across their entire manufacturing chain. We are not only solving today's challenges but also opening new horizons for what is possible in smart, data-driven semiconductor manufacturing across Asia."
"yieldWerx brings a transformative value proposition for semiconductor companies striving to improve yield and operational efficiency," said Raja Manickam, Founder of PTC. "Drawing on both our work at PTC and the deep industry experience of our team, we've seen how effective yield management can significantly improve manufacturing operations, product quality, and overall efficiency. We are excited to introduce yieldWerx's platform to our network across India and Asia, and support adoption through our consulting services."
For further information, please visit or .
Company contacts:
yieldWerx
Tina Shimizu
Chief Marketing Director
+1 888-929-4022
[email protected]
Ponni Tech PTC
Vikraman Rajamanickam
Founder
[email protected]
SOURCE yieldWerx
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment