Project Navy Blue Redefines The American Dream During National Homeownership Month

Project Navy Blue Founder, Adria Gaines, is rewriting the blueprint for what“home” means with a focus on culturally grounded design and architectural dignity

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For National Homeownership Month in June, the Founder of Memphis-based business Project Navy Blue, Adria Gaines is redefining the blueprint of what a“home” means with a focus on not just homes but preserving community heritage too and leading the charge to build not just homes, but heritage - one blueprint at a time.

As a Memphis-based, LEED-certified builder and designer, Gaines blends her cultural heritage as a Black Southern woman with sustainable innovation, creating homes that fit every personality, budget, and region.

“A home should be more than just a place to live, but a source of pride, identity, and an atmosphere indicative of the story of our lives,” said Gaines.“For Black Americans, often that means preserving the elements of our history and culture we grew up in, while adapting to modern times too. Homes are the foundation for building a community and neighborhood that tells the stories that define us.”

The Project Navy Blue namesake harkens back to the“haint blue” porch ceilings of the South, a paint color that Black communities historically used to symbolize warding off evil spirits and protection for homes often in danger of destruction by the forces of racism. Gaines ensures her designs represent the holistic picture of the individual and the past architectural dignity of the structure.

Gaines's inspiration comes from embracing her unique upbringing, which intersected country tradition and city living innovation. The houses Adria grew up in continue to shape her design story, including her great-grandmother's early 1900s bungalow, surrounded by dogwoods and Japanese maples, in Atlanta's Reynoldstown neighborhood, and her father's old farmhouse, surrounded by peach and pecan trees, in Roberta, Georgia.

Gaines has a passion for renovating historic homes and honoring the structure's history through thoughtful design and attention to the small details that tell their story, while updating them for a new life.

More than a builder, she's a storyteller, embedding the soul of the South into every structure, ensuring that her creations aren't just homes-they're legacies. For Adria, walking the land isn't just a step; it's a conversation with the earth, a grounding ritual that fuels her creative process.

Gaines exclusively sources high-quality sustainable building products directly from local providers. By strategically investing in the communities where she builds, Adria's vision of a holistic approach to building comes to life. Using materials directly from the land where they will be used keeps her connected to her upbringing and the trees she loved to play in as a girl. Her approach allows for both preserving culture but can be attainable as well, for those working on a budget.

According to the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), Black homeowners experience higher housing cost burdens in 39 states, spending more than 30% of their income on housing costs.

“Costs of homeownership and design are increasing now due to several factors, including tariffs, but that doesn't mean that a home that we feel proud to live in and represents who we are as individuals and communities is unattainable,” she adds.“There are ways that we can save money that simultaneously restore our culture and history, so that we reduce the gap in quality home ownership for Black Americans. It is still possible to achieve the American Dream today, and that means honoring our history too. We don't have to be stuck in a home that doesn't make us feel good.”

To date, Adria Gaines has built and remodeled over thirty-five homes for families, often restoring homes designed for the wrecking ball, in ways that represent the homeowners' unique personality and journey, and her work continues to grow, especially as people right now look at ways to achieve the American Dream on a budget. Journalists can view her work at or on IG (@ProjectNavyBlue), Facebook (Project Navy Blue, LLC) or LinkedIn (@AdriaMGaines). Please contact ... or 202.351.1757 for interviews.

Tashion Macon

strut AGENCY

+1 818-749-8786

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.