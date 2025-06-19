403
Asian Paints' Apcolite All Protek Redefines The Gold Standard In Interior Paints With Breakthrough 'Lotus Effect Technology'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad June 19, 2025: In homes that are constantly alive with activity, the demand for interiors that blend elegance with endurance has never been greater. As Indian lifestyles evolve, so do the expectations from the spaces we live in, and no one understands this better than Asian Paints. With decades of experience shaping the aspirations of Indian homes, the country's foremost name in paints and décor now unveils its latest breakthrough, Apcolite All Protek powered by Lotus Effect Technology. This cutting-edge premium interior emulsion represents a bold leap in innovation, offering superior stain repellency, flame retardance, and refined aesthetics - all engineered for modern living.
For over eight decades, Asian Paints has consistently set the benchmark for the industry - not just in colour, but in technology, aesthetics, and performance. From pioneering integration of Graphene for lamination protection in Ultima Protek, to introducing Teflon-based stain resistance in Royale, the brand has led with a series of category-first innovations that have redefined what paint can do. Apcolite All Protek, powered by the advanced Lotus Effect Technology, is the latest chapter in this legacy of breakthroughs - reaffirming Asian Paints' position as the definitive gold standard in paints and coatings.
Inspired by the natural self-cleaning properties of the lotus leaf, Lotus Effect Technology forms a protective shield that repels common household stains before they can even settle. From coffee to sauces and crayons, this next-gen formulation ensures walls stay pristine with minimal effort making it the ideal solution for contemporary Indian homes that are active and full of life. The paint also comes with flame-retardant properties, a refreshing fragrance, and is available in both Matt and Shyne finishes. With a 6-year performance warranty, it represents the highest standards of durability and care.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Ltd. said,“At Asian Paints, we spend a lot of time understanding how homes are evolving, and our innovations reflect what today's consumers truly need from their spaces. Today's households are dynamic-full of celebrations, children, pets and everyday activities that leave their mark. With Apcolite All Protek and its Lotus Effect Technology, we've created a solution that responds to this reality. It takes the stress out of keeping walls clean with best-in-class stain repellency. It's a step towards smarter, more seamless living, where homes reflect elegance and endure daily wear with ease.”
The launch is accompanied by a new ad film starring Virat Kohli, the brand's ambassador, who brings the product's promise to life with charm and energy. Conceptualized by McCann Worldgroup, the ad takes viewers into a playful yet relatable setting, where Kohli's beautifully done-up home is put to the test by a mischievous child armed with juice, milkshakes and more. In every instance, Apcolite All Protek rises to the challenge effortlessly repelling every stain. The film captures the product's power in a light-hearted narrative that resonates with modern families navigating playful, unpredictable moments with style.
Mr. Prasoon Joshi - Chief Creative Officer & CEO McCann Worldgroup India, and Chairman McCann Worldgroup APAC said“Innovation and performance define Asian Paints, and Apcolite All Protek exemplifies that spirit. With its revolutionary 'Lotus Effect Technology,' it prevents stains before they even stick, which is a true shift in the stain 'removal' category. Bringing this innovative feature to life visually needed a fresh approach, and with Virat Kohli leading the charge, this campaign delivers both charm and impact.”
With this launch, Asian Paints redefines expectations in the super-premium interior paint category yet again demonstrating that when it comes to paints and décor, the brand is not just participating in the industry but shaping its future.
About Asian Paints:
Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India's leading and Asia's second largest paint company, with a consolidated turnover of ₹ 33,797crores (₹ 338 billion). It continues to uplift spaces, transcend the boundaries of colour & design, creating a positive impact in the lives of customers. The organization operates in 14 countries and has 26 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60+ countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating and introducing new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Beautiful Homes Painting Service, Colour Next and Asian Paints Beautiful Homes Stores. Asian Paints manufactures a wide range of paints & coatings for Decorative and Industrial use and also offer specialized painting and interior design services. The decorative business portfolio also includes SmartCare range for waterproofing, WoodTech products for wood finishes and Adhesives range for all surfaces. Asian Paints also offers a wide range of Home Décor products and is one of the leading player in the Integrated Décor space in India offering Modular Kitchens and wardrobes, Bath Fittings and Sanitaryware, Decorative Lightings, uPVC windows and doors, Wall coverings, Furnitures, Furnishings, Rugs, etc.
Legal Disclaimer:
