Putin claims Russia creating dedicated drone force
(MENAFN) Russia is creating a separate branch of its armed forces focused entirely on drone operations, President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday. Speaking at a strategic meeting on Russia’s future military development, Putin highlighted the increasing importance of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in modern warfare, particularly in the Ukraine conflict.
Putin revealed that drones are now responsible for up to 50% of enemy losses on the battlefield, including destroyed vehicles, fortifications, communication systems, and troops. In addition to direct combat roles, UAVs are also used extensively for reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and both laying and clearing mines.
The president emphasized that the formation of the new Unmanned Systems Troops must proceed quickly and efficiently, supported by well-trained personnel and a strong supply of advanced drones. He said Russia has gathered sufficient experience to launch this military branch successfully.
Plans to establish this new force were initially announced in December, with Defense Minister Andrey Belousov stating that the unit would be operational by the third quarter of this year. The move underscores Russia’s strategic focus on integrating cutting-edge drone technologies into its military structure.
