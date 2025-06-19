Beta Bionics Announces Agreement With Abbott To Integrate The Ilet Bionic Pancreas With Abbott's Future Dual Glucose-Ketone Sensor
The iLet represents a significant advancement in diabetes care as the first and only AID system that makes 100% of insulin dosing decisions automatically. With the iLet, people living with diabetes can achieve excellent clinical outcomes without the burden of carb counting* or manual insulin correction calculations. The system currently supports Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® 3 Plus continuous glucose monitoring sensor, and this future design further extends the collaboration between Beta Bionics and Abbott, reinforcing their shared commitment to bringing cutting-edge diabetes solutions to the market.
“This integration holds great promise for further enhancing real-time decision-making support for people living with diabetes,” said Sean Saint, President and CEO of Beta Bionics.“As the benchmark in automated insulin delivery systems, the iLet will naturally integrate with Abbott's future dual glucose-ketone sensor as soon as it becomes commercially available.”
*User must be carb aware
About Beta Bionics
Beta Bionics is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to simplifying diabetes management and improving outcomes for people requiring insulin therapy. By leveraging advanced adaptive algorithms, Beta Bionics has developed the iLet® Bionic Pancreas-the first FDA-cleared insulin delivery device with a fully autonomous insulin dosing algorithm. Designed to significantly enhance health outcomes and quality of life across a broad spectrum of individuals with diabetes, the iLet sets a new standard in diabetes care. For more information, visit .
Important Safety Information
Product for prescription only. For important safety information, please visit
Investor Relations Contact:
...
Media and Public Relations Contact:
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment