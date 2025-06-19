Karnataka Government Orders CID Probe Into Aishwarya Gowda Fraud Case Involving DK Suresh's Name

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the multi-crore fraud case involving real estate agent Aishwarya Gowda, who allegedly impersonated the sister of former Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh to deceive several individuals.

Case files handed over to CID

Following the government's directive, the case files were officially handed over to CID officials by ACP Bharat Reddy of Byatarayanapura sub-division and ACP Chandan Kumar of Vijayanagara sub-division. The probe aims to investigate the large-scale frauds orchestrated under the guise of political connections.

Accused allegedly impersonated DK Suresh's sister

Aishwarya Gowda, a resident of Malavalli taluk in Mandya district, allegedly duped several people, including a jewellery merchant, a doctor, and a businessman, by falsely claiming to be D.K. Suresh's sister and asserting ties with influential political leaders.

In one of the most significant cases, she allegedly cheated Vanitha Aital, a jewellery merchant from Chandralayout, of 14.6 kg of gold worth ₹8.5 crore.

Multiple police cases and arrests

Five criminal cases were registered against her in Chandralayout, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, and Mandya. Both Aishwarya and her husband were arrested but later released on bail. These incidents caused widespread concern and public outcry, prompting the government to escalate the investigation.

ED summons DK Suresh in connection with money laundering

In a parallel development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former MP D.K. Suresh for questioning on Thursday in connection with alleged money laundering linked to Aishwarya Gowda's fraudulent activities. The ED initiated a separate case after detecting suspicious financial transactions during their probe.

₹70 crore transactions and political links under scrutiny

During the investigation, the ED discovered over ₹70 crore in bank transactions linked to Aishwarya Gowda. Her residence was raided and several crucial documents were seized. Officials believe she had financial dealings with political leaders during the last assembly and Lok Sabha elections, which led to D.K. Suresh being summoned for further inquiry.