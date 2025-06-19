Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FSB declares Russia arresting airport employee over planning sabotage for Ukraine

2025-06-19 05:09:36
(MENAFN) A 45-year-old Russian national working at the Sukhumi International Airport in Abkhazia has been detained on charges of espionage and planning sabotage in collaboration with Ukrainian military intelligence, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on Tuesday.

The suspect, employed in the airport’s engineering and technical division, allegedly maintained communication with a representative of Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR). He is accused of collecting and attempting to pass on sensitive airport schematics, including layouts of restricted areas used for receiving high-level international delegations.

His arrest was carried out with assistance from Abkhazia’s state security service. During questioning, the suspect reportedly confessed to collaborating with Ukrainian intelligence and gathering information on visits by senior Russian officials to the region.

In a video released by the FSB, the man claimed he was contacted via Telegram in March 2025 by someone who discovered him through anti-Russian online groups. He said he voluntarily proposed carrying out an explosion at the airport’s VIP parking area.

A criminal case has been opened under espionage charges.

The FSB also reported the same day that another Russian citizen had been detained in Krasnodar Region, accused of plotting a terrorist act targeting energy infrastructure and sharing naval fleet movements with Ukrainian intelligence.

This comes a day after two additional suspects were arrested for allegedly attempting to sabotage a military facility near Moscow using explosive devices disguised as power banks.

