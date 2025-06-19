Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan, Germany Sign €35 Million Grant Agreements To Support Local Entrepreneurship, Job Creation


2025-06-19 05:07:41
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 19 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation has signed three grant agreements with the German Development Bank (KfW) totaling €35 million, to implement the "Employment through Local Entrepreneurship" project.
The agreements were signed in the presence of German Ambassador to Jordan Bertram von Moltke, and KfW's Country Director, Matthias Schmidt-Rosen, who represented the bank.
Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan expressed Jordan's appreciation for Germany's ongoing commitment to supporting national development goals. She described the grants as a meaningful step forward in the strategic partnership between the two countries.
According to Toukan, the project will empower micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), improve access to finance, and promote a more inclusive entrepreneurial environment, particularly by supporting women's economic participation, in line with the Kingdom's Economic Modernization Vision.
Schmidt-Rosen emphasized Germany's strong commitment to private sector development in Jordan, noting that the grant will help MSMEs grow, generate sustainable employment opportunities, and strengthen women's role in the economy.

