Jordan, Germany Sign €35 Million Grant Agreements To Support Local Entrepreneurship, Job Creation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 19 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation has signed three grant agreements with the German Development Bank (KfW) totaling €35 million, to implement the "Employment through Local Entrepreneurship" project.The agreements were signed in the presence of German Ambassador to Jordan Bertram von Moltke, and KfW's Country Director, Matthias Schmidt-Rosen, who represented the bank.Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan expressed Jordan's appreciation for Germany's ongoing commitment to supporting national development goals. She described the grants as a meaningful step forward in the strategic partnership between the two countries.According to Toukan, the project will empower micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), improve access to finance, and promote a more inclusive entrepreneurial environment, particularly by supporting women's economic participation, in line with the Kingdom's Economic Modernization Vision.Schmidt-Rosen emphasized Germany's strong commitment to private sector development in Jordan, noting that the grant will help MSMEs grow, generate sustainable employment opportunities, and strengthen women's role in the economy.