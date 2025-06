Tudor Gold Commences 2025 Exploration Drill Program At Treaty Creek

2025 Exploration Program

Phase 1 drilling of the 2025 exploration program has commenced and is expected to consist of seven holes totaling approximately 6,000 meters (m) of diamond drilling at the Goldstorm Deposit. The primary objective of the Phase 1 drill program is to expand the recently discovered high-grade gold Supercell-One system (SC-1), which was delineated over an 800 m by 400 m area during 2024. SC-1 is a gold-dominant, quartz-sulphide, breccia-hosted structural corridor open to the northwest, north and east. There is excellent potential to discover further high-grade SC-1 style gold-bearing structures proximal to the Goldstorm Deposit within a 600 m by 400 m area extending from SC-1 to previously identified high-grade intercepts within the 300H and 300N Domains of the Goldstorm Deposit.

Drill results from SC-1 in 2022 to 2024 include the following high-grade gold intercepts:



GS-23-176-W1: 15.00 m @ 15.64 grams/tonne (g/t) AuEQ (14.89 g/t Au , 4.72 g/t Ag, 0.60% Cu )

GS-22-134: 25.50 m @ 9.96 g/t AuEQ (9.66 g/t Au , 1.23 g/t Ag, 0.24% Cu )

including 4.50 m @ 20.86 g/t AuEQ (20.61 g/t Au , 1.50 g/t Ag, 0.20% Cu )

GS-23-179: 12.00 m @ 10.07 g/t AuEQ (9.78 g/t Au , 1.35 g/t Ag, 0.23% Cu ) GS - 24-185: 13.50 m @ 9.60 g/t AuEQ (9.58 g/t Au , 0.44 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu )

Drill results from 300H and 300N Domains in 2021 and 2023 include the following high-grade gold intercepts:



GS-21-113-W1: 13.50 m @ 8.96 g/t AuEQ (8.77 g/t Au , 15.10 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu )

GS-21-113: 24.00 m @ 6.06 g/t AuEQ (5.81g/t Au , 20.30 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu ) GS-23-178-W1: 12.00 m @ 6.03 g/t AuEQ (5.90 g/t Au , 12.31 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu )

See below the corresponding plan view map and oblique view map.







Plan View

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Oblique View

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Phase 2 of the 2025 exploration program will consist of 1,600 m of additional exploration drilling contingent on the success of Phase 1 drilling.

Underground Permitting

The application to permit an underground exploration drill program focused on the high-grade SC-1 is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. Phase 3 of the 2025 exploration program will consist of two orientated-core geotechnical diamond drill holes, totaling approximately 500 m, targeting the portal and ramp entrance area for the underground development. These holes are planned to be drilled at the end of the 2025 exploration program.

Ken Konkin, Senior Vice-President of Exploration for Tudor Gold , comments: "We are focused on increasing the high-grade gold potential of SC-1 with this year's drill program. The planned holes are designed to expand upon the successful intercepts from our recent drill campaigns. The targets are structurally controlled, late-stage, gold-rich breccia systems that complement the four known SC-1 structures: SC-1 A, B, C and D. We look forward to a successful 2025 exploration program in the following months as we begin our quest to develop a multi-million-ounce high-grade gold system peripheral to the gold-copper Goldstorm Deposit."

Stock Option Grant

The Company has granted stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 6,750,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.60 per share, which expire on June 19, 2030. Following this stock option grant, the Company has a total of 25,920,000 stock options outstanding representing approximately 98.9% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. This stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Quality Assurance and Control

Ken Konkin, P.Geo, Senior Vice-President of Exploration for Tudor Gold, is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, responsible for the Project. Mr. Konkin has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, comprising a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the "NI-43-101 Technical Report for the Treaty Creek Project", dated April 5, 2024 prepared by Garth Kirkham Geosystems and JDS Energy & Mining Inc., the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 27.87 million ounces (Moz) of AuEQ grading 1.19 g/t AuEQ (21.66 Moz gold grading 0.92 g/t, 2.87 billion pounds (Blbs) copper grading 0.18%, 128.73 Moz silver grading 5.48 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.03 Moz of AuEQ grading 1.25 g/t AuEQ (4.88 Moz gold grading 1.01 g/t, 503.2 Mlb copper grading 0.15%, 28.97 Moz silver grading 6.02 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.7 g/t AuEQ and an underground cut-off of 0.75 g/t AuEQ. The Goldstorm Deposit has been categorized into three dominant mineral domains and several smaller mineral domains. The CS-600 domain largely consists of nested pulses of diorite intrusive stocks and hosts the majority of the copper mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit. CS-600 has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 15.65 Moz AuEQ grading 1.22 g/t AuEQ (9.99 Moz gold grading 0.78 g/t, 2.73 Blbs copper grading 0.31%, 73.47 Moz silver grading 5.71 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.86 Moz AuEQ grading 1.20 g/t AuEQ (1.87 Moz gold grading 0.79 g/t, 475.6 Mlb copper grading 0.29%, 13.4 Moz silver grading 5.63 g/t). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the Deposit.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest and has signed a letter of intent to increase its interest to 80%) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and Newmont Corporation's Brucejack property to the southeast.

