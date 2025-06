UNESCO And SACIT Join Hands With ICONCRAFT To Celebrate Thai Artisans And Thailand's Creative Cities Network

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) A landmark exhibition of Thai artisanship and contemporary design, inspired by the UNESCO Creative Cities Network and featuring two debut clutches handcrafted from master-woven textiles by the SIRIVANNAVARI brand

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 June 2025 - UNESCO and Sustainable Arts and Crafts Institute of Thailand (Public Organization) , a national agency promoting Thai craftsmanship, have joined hands with ICONCRAFT Thailand's hub of creative innovationto launch the campaign, 'UNESCO x SACIT x ICONCRAFT: A Celebration of Thai Artisans and Creative Cities.'







This nationwide initiative celebrates the cultural legacy of Thai textile traditions from the seven UNESCO Creative Cities across Thailand. These heritage textiles, crafted by national master artisans, are reimagined into contemporary fashion pieces by seven of Thailand's top design houses, as well as the prestigious brand SIRIVANNAVARI, founded by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.

The event, attended by UNESCO Director - General Audrey Azoulay, on her first official visit to Thailand, launches a long-term collaboration to empower cultural entrepreneurs, promote sustainable innovation, and inspire youth to pursue careers in the creative economy. It also reinforces Thailand's commitment to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), which includes more than 350 cities worldwide. Thailand's recognized Creative CitiesPhuket, Chiang Mai, Bangkok, Sukhothai, Phetchaburi, Chiang Rai, and Suphanburiserve as the foundation for this initiative and their distinctive cultural assets inspire the designs on display.

Event Highlights

At the heart of this exhibition is a collaboration between seven top-tier Thai fashion brands and local artisan groups, with each designer creating two exclusive outfits inspired by a different Creative City14 looks in total:





ATELIER PICHITA Designs inspired by the Tai Lue textiles of the Tai Lue Weaving Group by Master Dokkaew from Chiang Rai

THEATRE Designs using Black Tai (Thai Song Dam) textiles from Ban Don Manow Thai Song Dam Weaving Group in Suphanburi

CHAI GOLD LABEL Designs drawing from Northern-style batik by Rak Batik Group in Chiang Mai

HOOK'S BY PRAPAKAS Designs based on hand-painted batik from Ying Batik Paint Group in Phuket

WISHARAWISH Designs using the intricately patterned Pha Lai Yang fabric by Phusa Pha Lai Yang in Phetchaburi

PYVET Designs crafted from Porcupine Pattern Pha Jok by Suntaree Thai Textile in Sukhothai JANESUDA Designs showcasing brightly colored batik from Marionsiam in Bangkok



Thai Ruean Ton Dress Crafted from brocade silk with Chao Fa motifs, inspired by traditional teakwood houses in Dusit Palace

Thai Chitralada Dress A formal silk outfit with standing collar and embroidered white floral patterns Thai Amarin Dress A pink silk pha sin featuring golden rose vines, historically associated with the birthday of King Rama V

Among the standout creations are two exclusive clutch bags, personally designed by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. Crafted from Kaew Ching Duang silka textile symbolizing prosperity and harmonythese pieces were handwoven by nationally honoured master artisan Weeratham Taragoonngernthai, founder of the Chansoma brand in Surin Province. Embroidered with exquisite detail, each clutch is a one-of-a-kind creation, specially designed for this occasion.Another event highlight is the first-ever public exhibition in Thailand of eight Royal Thai Ensembles worn by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, curated by the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles. The designs, by Tirapan Wannarat, founder of the Tirapan fashion house and Thailand's 2019 National Artist in Visual Arts (Fashion Design), will be on display from June 2529 at ICONLUXE AVENUE, M Floor, ICONSIAM.Featured ensembles include:The special collection will debut at Crafts Bangkok 2025, from 1822 June 2025 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, before its formal launch on 25 June at ICONSIAM.Alongside the textile showcase and royal attire exhibition, visitors will have the rare opportunity to purchase or bid on selected pieces. A special auction will include the limited-edition silk clutches by SIRIVANNAVARI. Proceeds will support a UNESCO initiative to expand access to creative education for young people in Thailand's Creative Cities.Don't miss this chance to celebrate Thai cultural heritage, admire the craftsmanship of local masters, and witness how creativity continues to shape Thailand's future.Hashtag: #ICONCRAFT #ICONCRAFTatICONSIAM #ICONSIAM #SIAMPIWAT #SACIT #UNESCO

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ICONSIAM

data-text="UNESCO and SACIT Join Hands with ICONCRAFT to Celebrate Thai Artisans and Thailand's Creative Cities Network" data-link=" and SACIT Join Hands with ICONCRAFT to Celebrate Thai Artisans and Thailand's Creative Cities Network" class="whatsapp">