Tata Curvv CNG Launch Soon: Turbo Engine, Dual CNG Tanks And Advanced Safety Features

The Tata Curvv CNG, spotted testing recently, is expected to launch before festive season with price tag around ₹10-11 lakh. It will likely feature 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine with two 30-liter CNG tanks and retain similar design aesthetics.

Tata Curvv CNG: Tata Motors' Curvv CNG was spotted testing last month around Pune. News about the Curvv CNG has been circulating for a while, and testing has intensified recently. Tata also recently launched the new Altroz CNG, further solidifying its presence in the CNG market. Let's explore the key features of the Curvv CNG.

Curvv CNG Price Hike Expected

The Tata Curvv CNG will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The Curvv CNG's price is expected to be around ₹1 lakh higher than its standard model. It will have a standard gearbox, but an automatic option might be available later. Tata aims to boost Curvv sales with the CNG variant.

Expected Price and Launch

The Tata Curvv CNG could launch in India before this year's festive season, priced around ₹10-11 lakh. It's expected to come with a turbocharged engine, though Tata hasn't confirmed this. The Curvv CNG targets buyers seeking a premium CNG car.

Engine Details

The Tata Curvv CNG will likely feature a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine. However, power and torque figures might be lower in CNG mode. Safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), brake assist, 3-point seatbelts, and disc brakes.

Dual CNG Tanks

The Tata Curvv CNG's exterior and interior design will remain largely unchanged. Two 30-liter CNG tanks (total 60 liters) will be fitted to maximize boot space. The Curvv CNG will be the first car in India with a turbo-petrol engine and a factory-fitted CNG kit.