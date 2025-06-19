Global Panic Attack Treatment Market Set For 17.6% Growth, Reaching $6.86 Billion By 2029

Panic Attack Treatment Global Market Report 2025

The latest report, Panic Attack Treatment Global Market Report 2025, brings light to the rapid growth of panic attack treatment market in recent years. The market size is expected to surge from $3.04 billion in 2024 to $3.59 billion in 2025, signaling a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.8%.

The increment in the panic attack treatment market during the historic period can be attributed to a variety of factors; these include reduction of public stigma towards mental health conditions, rise in awareness campaigns led by health organizations, increasing diagnosis rates of anxiety disorders in developed regions, the inclusion of mental health in primary healthcare settings, and the expansion of private mental health clinics.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Panic Attack Treatment Market Size?

Forecasting the growth of the panic attack treatment market size, estimates see the market growing significantly in the next few years. It is projected to grow to $6.86 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.6%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a myriad of factors. These include the rising prevalence of anxiety and panic disorders across all age groups, the growing adoption of telehealth and digital therapy apps, the increasing focus on personalized and precision psychiatry, growing investments in mental health startups and innovations and the enhanced public-private partnerships in mental health service delivery.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Panic Attack Treatment Market?

Various trends are driving this upward turn for the panic attack market, including the mainstream adoption of virtual reality-based exposure therapy, a surge in mobile apps for cognitive behavioral therapy delivery, a shift toward holistic and integrative treatment approaches, growing use of wearable biosensors for real-time anxiety tracking, and incorporation of mindfulness and meditation in clinical regimens.

The pressures of modern life contribute to rising anxiety levels by creating constant demands for productivity, financial stability, and social success, leaving little time for rest or emotional recovery. Panic attack treatment seeks to address anxiety by offering effective solutions to alleviate symptoms, improve emotional well-being, and help individuals regain control of their lives through personalized and timely interventions. As per a report in May 2024 by the American Psychiatric Association APA, a growing percentage of U.S. adults report feeling more anxious, with 43% in 2024 expressing higher anxiety levels compared to 37% in 2023 and 32% in 2022. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of anxiety is driving the panic attack treatment market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Panic Attack Treatment Market?

Major industry players operating in the panic attack treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Shionogi & Co. Ltd., Lundbeck A/S, Recordati Rare Diseases, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Panic Attack Treatment Market?

These major companies are focusing on developing advancements in medical technology, such as digital anxiety relief platforms, to enhance the management of anxiety and panic attacks through accessible, technology-driven solutions. Digital anxiety relief platforms are technology-based applications or services designed to help individuals manage and reduce anxiety through tools such as guided meditation, cognitive behavioral therapy modules, mood tracking, and relaxation exercises. For instance, in October 2024, CalmiGo, a US-based mental health startup, launched CalmiGo Plus, an advanced digital platform designed to support users in managing anxiety and panic attacks more effectively.

How Is The Panic Attack Treatment Market Segmented ?

Exhaustive analysis of the panic attack treatment market covered in this report include segmentation and regional insights. The market is segmented –

1 By Treatment Type: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy CBT, Medications, Other Treatment Types

2 By Drug Class: Antidepressants, Anti-Anxiety Drugs, Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide CGRP Antagonists, Other Drug Classes

3 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Intramuscular, Sublingual, Other Routes Of Administration

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

5 By Application: Hospitals, Mental Healthcare Centers, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By Cognitive Behavioral Therapy CBT: Exposure Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy DBT, Acceptance And Commitment Therapy ACT, Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy MBCT, Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy REBT

2 By Medications: Beta Blockers, Buspirone, Anticonvulsants, Atypical Antipsychotics, Herbal And Natural Supplements

3 By Other Treatment Types: Telepsychiatry, Biofeedback And Neurofeedback, Virtual Reality Therapy, Mobile Health Applications, Support Groups And Counseling Services

What Are The Regional Insights In The Panic Attack Treatment Market?

Regional Insights reflect that North America was the largest region in the panic attack treatment market in 2024. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the panic attack treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

