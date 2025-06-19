Medical Sterilization Trolley Report 2025 For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

Medical Sterilization Trolley Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Medical Sterilization Trolley Market ?

The medical sterilization trolley market has experienced robust growth in recent years, rising from $1.99 billion in 2024 to $2.18 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%. This growth can be attributed to an increasing demand for infection control, a rise in healthcare-associated infections, a growing emphasis on patient safety, the adoption of advanced sterilization technologies, and growing regulations on sterilization standards.

What Is The Projected Growth Rate And Market Size Of The Global Medical Sterilization Trolley Market?

The medical sterilization trolley market is projected to experience strong growth in the coming years, predicted to reach $3.09 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.1%. This growth can be attributed to the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, heightened awareness about sterilization practices, a rise in surgical procedures, a growing elderly population, and advancements in sterilization technologies. Significant trends in the forecast period encompass advancement in automation technology, advanced infection control features, development of mobile sterilization trolleys, innovation in user-friendly designs and advancement in eco-friendly sterilization solutions.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Medical Sterilization Trolley Market?

The escalating focus on infection control is expected to drive the growth of the medical sterilization trolley market. Infection control involves strategies and procedures designed to prevent the transmission of infectious diseases within healthcare environments, thus protecting both patients and healthcare workers. The rise in healthcare-associated infections has initiated stricter measures to safeguard patients and healthcare workers. Medical sterilization trolleys aid in preventing contamination by safely storing and transporting sterilized instruments in hygienic and controlled environments. With their durability, easy-to-clean design, and antimicrobial features, these trolleys support effective infection control within healthcare settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in November 2024 that the surgical site infections SSIs in combination with surgical care improvement project SCIP procedures increased from 2% in 2022 to 4% in 2023. This focus on infection control is thus playing a vital role in the growth of the medical sterilization trolley market.

Which Key Industry Players Are Contributing To The Growth Of The Medical Sterilization Trolley Market?

Key players operating in the medical sterilization trolley market include STERIS plc, Getinge AB, Belimed AG, Matachana Group, MAC Medical Inc., Zhangjiagang Medi Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., Tuttnauer, GPC Medical Ltd., MMM Group, Amensco Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd, Mixta Medikal, Steelco S.p.A., Nuova BN, Hammerlit, CORITON Inc., Deluxe Scientific Surgico Pvt. Ltd, United Poly's Instrument Trolley, Famos bv, Raytarget Technologies Company Limited, Mdose, Ray Healthcare Corporation.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Medical Sterilization Trolley Market?

Major companies in the market are focusing on advanced product development such as mobile ultraviolet UV-C disinfection systems to enhance on-site sterilization, minimize cross-contamination, and support infection control protocols. These mobile systems, equipped with ultraviolet light technology, sterilize air and surfaces without the use of chemicals or manual cleaning, making them ideal for clinical use. For instance, in March 2023, Biobase, a China-based medical and laboratory equipment manufacturer, introduced ZY-II-ZW65D17W. This trolley offers 360° UV-C coverage, remote operation, and programmable disinfection timing for safe, efficient surface and air sterilization. It enhances infection prevention in healthcare and public settings by allowing flexible, contact-free sterilization in high-risk areas.

How Is The Global Medical Sterilization Trolley Market Segmented ?

The market is segmented –

1 By Product Type: Open Trolleys, Closed Trolleys

2 By Material: Stainless Steel, Aluminum, Other Materials

3 By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Open Trolleys: Single-Shelf Open Trolleys, Multi-Shelf Open Trolleys, Instrument Transport Trolleys, Stainless Steel Open Trolleys, Adjustable-Height Open Trolleys

2 By Closed Trolleys: Single-Door Closed Trolleys, Double-Door Closed Trolleys, Lockable Sterilization Trolleys, Insulated Closed Trolleys, Ultraviolet UV-Sterilization Integrated Trolleys

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Medical Sterilization Trolley Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the medical sterilization trolley market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

