China Debuts 6G-Powered Warfare System

2025-06-19 04:24:19
(MENAFN) Chinese media reports that China has engineered a cutting-edge electronic warfare system built on 6G infrastructure, capable of intercepting hostile transmissions and launching up to 3,600 decoy signals to mislead adversaries.

This advanced platform employs a state-of-the-art signal processing framework, functioning dually as a high-speed communication device and a ground-based jammer. Leveraging ultra-fast optical fiber links, it can simultaneously share large volumes of combat data with over 300 allied systems.

The Northrop Grumman AN/APG-85 radar, used on F-35 stealth aircraft, operates in the X-band spectrum — reaching frequencies up to 12 gigahertz. This makes many conventional electronic warfare countermeasures ineffective. However, China’s new system, powered by a photon-based core, can disrupt even these high-frequency radars by creating thousands of deceptive targets at or above the 12-gigahertz range, according to researchers involved in the project.

This innovation is reportedly the first publicly acknowledged system globally with the ability to execute “simultaneous same-frequency full-duplex communication and jamming capabilities,” as noted by the publication.

China currently leads the world in 6G-related intellectual property, holding the majority of patents in the field.

Expected to eclipse its predecessor, 6G promises blistering speeds of over one terabit per second and ultra-low latency, dropping to just 100 microseconds.

