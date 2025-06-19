Four-Time World Champion Verstappen Skips Brad Pitt F1 Movie To Stay With Family

Max Verstappen caused a stir in F1's most glamorous paddock on Thursday after choosing to attend to his duties as a new father instead of going to an exclusive screening of the new Brad Pitt film 'F1: The Movie'.

Red Bull's four-time world champion and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll were the only absentee drivers for the preview showing of the Hollywood movie in Monaco on Wednesday evening - all part of the build-up to this weekend's Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who is no fan of promotion and marketing work beyond the needs of his own team, said he had declined the invitation well in advance. As to changing nappies, he made no comment.

"I told Formula One Management (FOM) that I would not be there," he said.

"They knew about it. I just wanted to spend more time at home. It wasn't a mandatory event and it was my private time.

"And I prefer to spend that private time at home especially as in F1 you're away from home so much already. It's pretty normal, I think. Now my family is growing, I definitely prefer more time at home."

Stroll said he was doing "just stuff", adding that: "At some point, I'll watch it."

Both drivers, and the 18 who attended, are in the principality for the Monaco Grand Prix, the second of three races in a 'triple header' of three consecutive events in Italy, Monaco and Spain, following six season-opening flyaway races in Australia, Asia, the Gulf and Florida.

The long-awaited film is due to go on general release next month and stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. It was directed by Joseph Kosinski, who made 'Top Gun: Maverick' among others, and the producers include Jerry Bruckheimer and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari.

Hamilton attended the screening after which most drivers were enthusiastic about the production, many praising the authenticity of the racing sequences.

Carlos Sainz of Williams said: "I truly enjoyed it... For us F1 experts, we're going to see things that we sometimes see with Netflix that you can tell are a bit Hollywood-esque.

"But I truly believe that for a new fan, it will attract an audience and will do very well with people who don't know anything about F1. For the hardcore fan, for the journalists and us (drivers), we see things that maybe are too American or a bit too Hollywood."

He added that the filming of racing sequences were "insane, honestly insane" and "for me the best part."

Drivers, team bosses and other guests attended the showing which Hamilton's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc described as "really cool".

"Honestly, I didn't know what to expect," he added. "No idea. But the story-telling is really cool and the images are just incredible. I really enjoyed it."

Pierre Gasly of Alpine said: "Beautiful! It was really cool to see it for the first time. I think it is a real dive into our world of Formula One so I'm sure people will like it."

Williams' team chief James Vowles said: "I thought it was absolutely fantastic. They did a really good job of being authentic to who we are and how we go racing.

"I rate films by goosebump moments and I had three or four of them that were just really brilliant build-ups that then ended in a fantastic way. It is a fantastic package."