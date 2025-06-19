Ideal Indian School Celebrates Father's Day
The students of Ideal Indian School (IIS) recently celebrated Father's Day with great enthusiasm. The KG section wore a festive look as students, dressed in colourful outfits, impersonated fathers from various nationalities. Speaking on the occasion, the students highlighted the love and greatness of fathers and appreciated the care and support they provide. The teachers spoke to them on the importance of a fathers to his family. The kids were reminded how the fathers take care of them and that they must obey their fathers. Special colouring sheets were given to the students to paint and present to their fathers.
