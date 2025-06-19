QIB Named 'Qatar's Best Islamic Bank And Best Digital Bank For Smes' By Euromoney

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, has been named Qatar's Best Islamic Bank and Qatar's Best Digital Bank for SMEs at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025, reaffirming its market leadership and dedication to delivering innovative, Shari'a compliant digital financial solutions.

This recognition from Euromoney, one of the world's most respected financial publications, reflects QIB's exceptional performance, strong market position, and strategic focus on digital transformation within the framework of Islamic banking principles.

QIB's sustained investment in technology and innovation, combined with its strong financial performance, has solidified its leader position. For the first quarter ended 31 March 2025, QIB reported a net profit of QR985m, marking a 3.1% increase over the same period last year. The Bank's Total assets reached QR212bn, while the Bank maintained a cost-to-income ratio of 16.6%, the best in the Qatari banking sector. QIB also continued to demonstrate prudent risk management and controls, with a non-performing financing assets ratio of 1.76% which is considered one of the lowest ratios in the banking sector, reflecting the quality of the bank's financing portfolio and effective risk management framework. The financing-to-deposit ratio reached 91.4%, reflecting the bank's strong liquidity position.

The award for Best Digital Bank for SMEs highlights QIB's customer centric approach and commitment to enabling Qatar's small and medium-sized enterprises.

On this occasion, Bassel Gamal, QIB Group CEO, said:“We are pleased to receive this recognition from Euromoney, which reflect our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, Shari'a-compliant financial solutions and supporting Qatar's economic development. These accolades reaffirm QIB's leadership in Islamic banking and underscore the success of our digital transformation strategy. Our focus on empowering SMEs through tailored digital services is a key pillar in fostering sustainable growth and contributing to the country's diversification efforts.”