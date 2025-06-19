HEC Paris Middle East Cohort Celebrated At Main Campus Commencement Ceremony

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HEC Paris, one of the world's top-ranked business schools, recently hosted its annual graduation ceremony at the institution's main campus in near Paris.

The commencement celebrated the achievements of 148 graduates from the Executive MBA (EMBA) and the Specialised Master's in Strategic Business Unit Management (SBUM) programs, marking the largest and most diverse graduating cohorts in the history of HEC Paris in the Gulf.

The Class of 2025 reflects the growing regional footprint of HEC Paris, which has operated in the Middle East for over 15 years. Of the graduates, 73% were Gulf nationals and 40% were women. The diversity of the graduating class underscores the school's continued commitment to inclusive excellence and to developing globally minded leaders in the region.

Ahead of the official ceremony, HEC Paris, Doha hosted a dedicated GCC reception to celebrate the Class of 2025 and to foster cross-cohort networking and community-building among alumni, faculty, and regional stakeholders. Held at the HEC Alumni Association building, the reception was hosted by Dr. Pablo Martin de Holan, Dean of HEC Paris, Doha and attended by Their Excellencies, the Ambassadors of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, along with other distinguished guests. The event highlighted the institution's ongoing commitment to strengthening ties between Paris and the Gulf through purpose-driven leadership, lifelong learning, and impactful business education.

The gathering marked the beginning of a new tradition - celebrating the growing legacy of HEC Paris in the Middle East while reinforcing the bonds within its global alumni network of over 83,000 professionals. This dynamic community continues to offer graduates access to knowledge, opportunity, and support as they pursue lasting impact in their organizations and societies.