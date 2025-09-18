TOYO Co., Ltd Announces First Half 2025 Financial Results
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 715-9871
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 307-1963
Japan - Tokyo: +81.3.4578.9081
Conference ID: 7240281
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain Vietnamese Dong, or VND, amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the reader's convenience. Unless otherwise noted, except for the exchange rate of VND26,103 to US$1.00 used for the cash balance, all translations from VND to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to VND are made at an exchange rate of VND 26,103 to US$1.00, the average exchange rate for the six months ended June 30, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the VND or U.S. dollar amounts referenced herein could be converted into U.S. dollars or VND, as the case may be, at any particular exchange rate or at all.
About TOYO Co., Ltd.
TOYO is a solar solutions company committed to becoming a full-service solar solutions provider in the global market, integrating upstream production of wafers and silicon, midstream production of solar cells, downstream production of photovoltaic modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. TOYO is well-positioned to produce high-quality solar cells at a competitive scale and cost.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected growth of TOYO, the expected order delivery of TOYO, TOYO's construction plan of manufactures, and strategies of building up an integrated value chain in the U.S. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of TOYO's management and are not predictions of actual performance.
These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, activity levels, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although TOYO believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, TOYO cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by TOYO from time to time with the SEC. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.
TOYO cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the outcome of any potential litigation, government or regulatory proceedings, the sales performance of TOYO, and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those included under the heading "Risk Factors" of the filings of TOYO with the SEC. There may be additional risks that TOYO does not presently know or that TOYO currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of TOYO as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. However, while TOYO may update these forward-looking statements in the future, there is no current intention to do so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TOYO as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, TOYO does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.
Contact Information:
For TOYO Co., ...
Crocker CoulsonEmail: ...el: (646) 652-7185
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
In addition to consolidated U.S. GAAP financial measures, we consistently evaluate our use of and calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures, "Adjusted EBITDA".
Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure defined as our EBITDA, adjusted to eliminate the effects of certain non-recurring items, that do not reflect our ongoing strategic business operations. EBITDA is computed as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA further adjusted for certain income and expenses, which management believes results in a performance measurement that represents a key indicator of the Company's core business operations. The adjustments currently include Changes in fair value of contingent consideration payable.
TOYO Co., Ltd AND UNREVIEWED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOMEAND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares)
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues from related parties
|$
|25,085,549
|$
|112,287,775
|Revenues from third parties
|114,019,674
|25,790,220
|Revenues
|139,105,223
|138,077,995
|Cost of revenues – related parties
|(17,983,523
|)
|(84,435,258
|)
|Cost of revenues – third parties
|(98,037,375
|)
|(26,995,841
|)
|Cost of revenues
|(116,020,898
|)
|(111,431,099
|)
|Gross profit
|23,084,325
|26,646,896
|Operating expenses
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(2,530,879
|)
|(355,026
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(10,878,506
|)
|(3,836,158
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(13,409,385
|)
|(4,191,184
|)
|Income from operations
|9,674,940
|22,455,712
|Other expenses, net
|Interest expenses, net
|(1,777,036
|)
|(1,767,661
|)
|Other expenses, net
|(757,926
|)
|(1,137,603
|)
|Changes in fair value of contingent consideration payable
|(1,341,794
|)
|-
|Total other expenses, net
|(3,876,756
|)
|(2,905,264
|)
|Income before income taxes
|5,798,184
|19,550,448
|Income tax expenses
|(3,296,448
|)
|-
|Net income
|2,501,736
|19,550,448
|Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(965,275
|)
|-
|Net income attributable to TOYO Co., Ltd.'s shareholders
|$
|3,467,011
|$
|19,550,448
|Other comprehensive loss
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(1,675,148
|)
|(3,046,730
|)
|Comprehensive income
|826,588
|16,503,718
|Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(965,275
|)
|-
|Comprehensive income attributable to TOYO Co., Ltd.'s shareholders
|$
|1,791,863
|$
|16,503,718
|Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding – basic and diluted*
|34,040,373
|41,000,000
|Earnings per share – basic and diluted*
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.48
TOYO Co., Ltd AND UNREVIEWED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash
|$
|28,192,265
|$
|13,654,445
|Restricted cash
|1,876,423
|1,878,267
|Accounts receivable, net
|12,153,726
|6,913,996
|Accounts receivable – a related party
|4,460,162
|11,840,648
|Prepayments
|8,977,670
|392,249
|Prepayments – a related party
|6,470,741
|-
|Inventories
|53,547,925
|19,984,094
|Other current assets
|2,198,093
|725,130
|Total Current Assets
|117,877,005
|55,388,829
|Non-current Assets
|Restricted cash, non-current
|6,599,123
|1,616,677
|Long-term prepaid expenses
|6,965,655
|7,217,986
|Deposits for property and equipment
|16,373,814
|9,716,009
|Property and equipment, net
|169,340,273
|129,039,494
|Right of use assets
|35,830,986
|36,627,800
|Other non-current assets
|636,494
|192,905
|Total Non-current Assets
|235,746,345
|184,410,871
|Total Assets
|$
|353,623,350
|$
|239,799,700
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Short-term bank borrowings
|$
|22,612,580
|$
|16,126,730
|Accounts payable
|54,971,208
|17,629,696
|Contract liabilities
|3,205,431
|3,635,144
|Contract liabilities – a related party
|64,542,980
|20,098,561
|Income tax payable
|3,157,686
|781,238
|Due to related parties
|78,942,226
|56,633,373
|Other payable and accrued expenses
|5,817,772
|3,392,774
|Lease liabilities, current
|2,445,388
|2,118,900
|Contingent consideration payable (13,000,000 earnout shares subject to surrender and cancel as of December 31, 2024)
|-
|4,617,000
|Long-term bank borrowings, current portion
|13,563,238
|-
|Total Current Liabilities
|249,258,509
|125,033,416
|Lease liabilities, non-current
|34,122,050
|34,327,142
|Long-term bank borrowings, non-current portion
|-
|20,999,733
|Total Non-current Liabilities
|34,122,050
|55,326,875
|Total Liabilities
|282,380,559
|180,360,291
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 16)
|Shareholders' Equity
|Ordinary shares (par value $0.0001 per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 35,308,040 shares and 46,595,743 shares issued as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, and 35,308,040 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and 33,595,743 shares outstanding (excluding 13,000,000 earnout shares subject to surrender and cancel) as of December 31, 2024, respectively)*
|3,530
|3,359
|Additional paid-in capital
|20,391,528
|14,414,905
|Retained earnings
|53,783,497
|50,316,486
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(7,169,938
|)
|(5,494,790
|)
|Total TOYO Co., Ltd. Shareholders' Equity
|67,008,617
|59,239,960
|Non controlling interest
|3,234,174
|199,449
|Total Equity
|70,242,791
|59,439,409
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|353,623,350
|$
|239,799,700
TOYO Co., Ltd AND UNREVIEWED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$")
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|40,045,122
|$
|21,798,732
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(47,128,016
|)
|(16,592,618
|)
|Advances made to a related party
|(67,393
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(47,195,409
|)
|(16,592,618
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Capital injection from shareholders
|4,000,000
|10,000
|Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings
|22,755,361
|34,680,563
|Repayment of short-term bank borrowings
|(15,780,809
|)
|-
|Proceeds from long-term bank borrowings
|-
|11,363,413
|Repayment of long-term bank borrowings
|(7,051,681
|)
|-
|Proceeds from borrowings from a related party
|22,725,000
|5,000,000
|Repayment of borrowings to a related party
|-
|(27,992,018
|)
|Payments of offering costs
|-
|(1,569,634
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|26,647,871
|21,492,324
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash
|20,838
|(1,309,108
|)
|Net increase in cash and restricted cash
|19,518,422
|25,389,330
|Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period
|17,149,389
|18,997,493
|Cash and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|36,667,811
|$
|44,386,823
|Supplemental cash flow information
|Cash paid for interest expense to a bank
|$
|748,698
|$
|1,059,748
|Cash paid for interest expense to a related party
|$
|-
|$
|631,388
|Cash paid for income tax
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Supplemental cash flow information for non-cash operating, investing and financing activities:
|Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|$
|1,863,841
|$
|-
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment financed by accounts payable
|$
|19,328,018
|$
|23,024,401
|Issuance of ordinary shares to settle contingent consideration payable
|$
|5,958,794
|$
|-
|Payment of offering cost financed by other payable
|$
|-
|$
|700,000
|Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Cash
|$
|28,192,265
|$
|13,654,445
|Restricted cash
|1,876,423
|1,878,267
|Restricted cash, non-current
|6,599,123
|1,616,677
|$
|36,667,811
|$
|17,149,389
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Measures (Unaudited and Unreviewed)
|(Stated in US dollars)
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP income from operations:
|Net Income
|$
|2,501,736
|$
|19,550,448
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|13,825,303
|11,655,486
|Income tax (benefits) expenses
|3,296,448
|-
|Interest expenses
|2,027,589
|1,789,057
|EBITDA
|21,651,076
|32,994,991
|Adjustments:
|Changes in fair value of contingent consideration payable
|1,341,794
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|22,992,870
|$
|32,994,991
