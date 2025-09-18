Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Google Brings Gemini To Chrome For Users In The US

2025-09-18 03:24:29
Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google said in a blog post that it was rolling out its artificial intelligence assistant Gemini on its web browser Chrome for Mac and Windows desktop users in the U.S. starting on Thursday.  

Google stated that it would be made available to businesses in the coming weeks via Google Workspace with enterprise-grade data protections and controls.

