Erdogan supports Iranian reaction to Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared that Iran is within its rights to respond to Israeli military actions, accusing Israel of committing “banditry and state terrorism.” He went further, comparing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler, claiming Netanyahu has exceeded Hitler’s crimes in terms of genocide.The comments came after Israel launched airstrikes on Iran last Friday, alleging Tehran was on the brink of developing a nuclear weapon. Iran rejected the claims and retaliated with a barrage of drone and missile attacks targeting Israel.Speaking at a parliamentary meeting in Ankara on Wednesday, Erdogan stated that Iran’s response was “entirely natural, legitimate, and lawful.” He harshly criticized Israel's leadership, arguing that Netanyahu has committed more severe atrocities than Hitler, particularly referencing the ongoing conflict in Gaza.Erdogan also condemned the international community for failing to act against what he described as Israeli aggression, asserting that the global silence implicates not just Israel’s allies but also those who choose inaction. “The blood of massacred civilians, murdered babies, and children is on the hands of both Israel’s enablers and those who stay silent,” he said.He emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to opposing what he termed “inhumane aggression” not only against Iran but also in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen. Stopping Israel’s actions, Erdogan said, is vital for global peace and humanity.Erdogan added that Ankara is closely monitoring developments and remains prepared for any negative scenarios. He stressed the government's dedication to protecting the country’s peace, security, and interests.Meanwhile, Russia condemned Israel’s air campaign, warning that attacks on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure could lead to a catastrophic outcome. Moscow described the strikes on peaceful nuclear sites as violations of international law and a threat to global stability.In contrast, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed strong support for Israel and demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender.” He claimed that the U.S. and its allies now have “complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” and called Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei an “easy target.”

