Mars And Saturn Form Shadashtak Yog: 3 Zodiac Signs To Be Careful

Mars and Saturn will form Shadashtak Yog starting June 20, 2025.

According to Drik Panchang, Mars and Saturn will form a special astrological position from 5:34 am on Friday, June 20, 2025, where both planets will form a 150° angular yoga with each other. This angular yoga is formed when two planets are in the sixth and eighth houses of the horoscope. In Vedic astrology, this relationship is called Shadashtak Yog, which is considered a sign of differences, conflicts, and imbalances between two planets. The inauspicious effects of this yoga are quite far-reaching and deep, so this yoga is considered dangerous.In Vedic astrology, Mars and Saturn are considered hostile planets. When these two planets come into Shadashtak Yog, it creates a situation of conflict and tension. During this period, one may face anger, accidents, health problems, obstacles at work, and mental unrest.For Cancer, the Shadashtak Yog of Mars and Saturn can cause mental stress and family disputes. Arguments at the workplace or a rift with seniors may occur. Special care is needed regarding health, especially problems related to the stomach or blood pressure. Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa daily. Offer sindoor and jasmine oil to Hanuman on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Chant 'Om Bhaumaya Namah' and 'Om Shanaishcharaya Namah' at least 108 times. Donate lentils and copper on Tuesdays, black sesame seeds and black clothes on Saturdays.The effect of this yoga will be seen on Libra in the form of financial loss, loss in investment, and tension in relationships. People working in partnerships need to be extra careful. Legal disputes or court cases should also be avoided. Remedy: Worship Goddess Durga on Fridays and recite Durga Saptashati. Light a mustard oil lamp under the peepal tree on Saturdays. Chant 'Om Angarakaya Namah' and 'Om Shanaishcharaya Namah'. Feed roti and jaggery to a black dog.

For Capricorn, this combination can lead to career obstacles, delays in promotions, and disagreements with seniors. Increased work pressure can lead to mental fatigue. Be careful while driving. Remedy: Recite Shani Mahamrityunjaya Mantra. Donate iron items, black clothes, and black urad dal on Saturdays. After sunset on Saturday, light a lamp under the peepal tree and circumambulate it 7 times. Offer Ganga water mixed with honey on Shivling and chant 'Om Namah Shivaya'.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.