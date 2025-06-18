180-Day Visit Visa: UAE Invites Business Owners, Entrepreneurs For Investments

Investors, entrepreneurs, skilled professionals and business financiers from across the world can now visit the UAE on a specialised visit visa and explore business opportunities.

The UAE's Business Opportunities grants the holder permission to travel to the country for either a single visit or multiple visits, based on the approved requirements and eligible professions.

The total stay must not exceed 180 days, said the UAE's Business Opportunities, said the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP).

The Authority emphasised that four conditions must be met to apply for the visa service.

First and foremost, the applicant must be a qualified professional in the field they wish to explore in the UAE. Additionally, they must hold a passport valid for more than six months, have health insurance coverage within the UAE, and possess a confirmed ticket for onward travel or departure from the country.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, emphasised that the UAE has established a comprehensive service ecosystem to attract entrepreneurs, investors, and capital owners looking to build their future and launch innovative strategic projects that contribute to the country's economic growth.

He drew attention that the UAE offers world-class infrastructure, legal frameworks, and competitive logistical services that enable business success and expansion.

He further noted that this visa serves as a key incentive for attracting investors, providing the flexibility of single or multiple entries with validity options of 60, 90, or 120 days, ensuring that the total stay does not exceed 180 days.