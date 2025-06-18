Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) Featured In Coverage Of ROTH's 15Th Annual London Conference
About InvestorBrandNetwork's Virtual Coverage
IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is providing the online investment community with a custom-built portal that includes summaries on each of the companies participating in ROTH's 15th Annual London Conference. In addition to enabling proficient evaluation of each company via one-click access to market research tools and helpful website links, IBN is using social media and syndicated articles to maximize the visibility of the event.
For more than a decade, IBN has provided real-time coverage for numerous global events and conferences through its various brands, social media accounts and investment newsletters. To further expand visibility of participating companies at these events, and to ensure another successful year for its event collaborations, IBN's syndication partners have extended digital coverage to include individual broadcasts on financial websites and platforms visited by millions of investors daily.
